Goodman Theatre Streams Famed DEATH OF A SALESMAN In Collaboration With Showtime And The Actors Fund

In an unprecedented collaboration with Showtime and The Actors Fund, Goodman Theatre WILL present the stream of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of A Salesman, starring two-time Tony Award winner Brian Dennehy and directed by Goodman Theatre Artistic Director and Tony Award winner Robert Falls.

The free stream will be available for viewing from October 21 - 25 at Playbill.com and GoodmanTheatre.org/Salesman; donations to The Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts (ActorsFund.org/Salesman) are encouraged to support those in the entertainment and performing arts.

"I am thrilled to share this momentous, timely production with a new generation-and grateful for the enthusiasm of Showtime and our original Broadway producers in making it available in support of The Actors Fund at a time when, sadly, we are unable to produce on our stages," said Robert Falls, who directed the production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre (1998) and its Broadway transfer the following year. "The great Arthur Miller explored in his plays what it means to be an American, asking what can we expect from our country? How do we find fulfillment if we are just scraping by? Do all our daily efforts make a difference? These questions remain as relevant today as they were in 1949, when the play premiered-and in the late 1990s, when I directed it. I invite you to consider Miller's vexing questions through the lens of America's past, present and future."

Captured on film in 2000 for Showtime and not aired since its original release, this landmark production features the Broadway cast. The New York Times hailed Dennehy's Loman as "played with majestic, unnerving transparency" and lauded Falls' "powerhouse staging." The production was the winner of four Tony Awards in 1999, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor in a Play (Brian Dennehy), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Elizabeth Franz) and Best Direction of a Play (Robert Falls). This production of Death of A Salesman was produced on Broadway by David Richenthal, Jujamcyn Theaters, Allan S. Gordon, Fox Theatricals, in association with Jerry Frankel, Roundabout Theatre Company & Pace Theatrical. Executive Producer Robert Cole.

Two free virtual events are offered in conjunction with the limited virtual run of Death of A Salesman, accessible at GoodmanTheatre.org:

Remixing Miller | October 23 at 5pmPlaywrights Eleanor Burgess (Wife of a Salesman) and Kimberly Belflower (John Proctor is the Villain) reimagine Arthur Miller's classics in the Goodman's virtual discussion series, Live @ Five. Lisa Portes moderates.

Death of A Salesman: 20 Years Later | October 25 at 2pmTwo decades after the premiere of this landmark revival, director Robert Falls and members of the Broadway cast-including Kate Buddeke, Allen Hamilton, Ted Koch, Stephanie March and Steve Pickering-gather for a conversation about the production and its enduring relevance. Artistic Associate Steve Scott hosts.

