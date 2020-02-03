Goodman Theatre Has Announced Casting For SCHOOL GIRLS and AMERICAN MARIACHI

Goodman Theatre has announced casting for two upcoming Chicago premiere productions in its 2019/2020 Season. Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play comes to the Goodman following its acclaimed off-Broadway engagement in a new production directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Lottery Day); and American Mariachi, directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez in a co-production with Dallas Theater Center, featuring live mariachi music on stage. School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play appears March 7 - April 12, 2020; tickets ($20-$70) are on sale now. American Mariachi appears April 25 - May 31; tickets ($20-$70) go on sale February 28 at 10am. Both productions appear in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. For tickets, visit GoodmanTheatre.org, call 312.443.3800 or purchase at The Goodman Theatre box office (170 N. Dearborn).

In addition, the previously-announced performance dates for The Outsiders move by one week due to a shift in the production schedule-now appearing June 26 - August 9. Directed by Tony Award nominee Liesl Tommy, this new musical is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp and featuring a score by Austin-based rock duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine. The Outsiders appears June 26 - August 9, 2020; tickets are available now for Groups of 15+ (email Groups@GoodmanTheatre.org) and through Goodman Membership only (visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Memberships); individual tickets on go sale March 6. The Outsiders appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

ABOUT THE CASTS

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

By Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

March 7- April 12, 2020

In the Albert Theatre

This biting and buoyant comedy, "ferociously entertaining, as heartwarming as it is hilarious" (The Hollywood Reporter), arrives in Chicago on the heels of a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway. As the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game. Don't miss this "nasty-teen comedy, wonderfully refreshed and deepened" (The New York Times) that spotlights the universal similarities-and glaring differences-of teenage girls around the globe.

Adia Alli................................................Gifty

Katherine Lee Bourné.............................Ama

Kyrie Courter.........................................Ericka Boafo

Ashley Crowe.........................................Nana

Ciera Dawn.............................................Paulina Sarpong

Tiffany Renee Johnson............................Mercy

Tania Richard.........................................Headmistress Francis

Lanise Antoine Shelley............................Eloise Amponsah

The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Set Design), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design) and Justin Ellington (Sound Design). Alden Vasquez is the Production Stage Manager.

American Mariachi

By José Cruz González

Directed by Henry Godínez

April 25 - May 31, 2020

In the Albert Theatre

A Co-Production with Dallas Theater Center

Familia, amor and tradición are at the heart of this hilarious and heartwarming new comedy about the freedom to dream big. Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother, but longs to shake up her 1970s home life. When a forgotten record album sparks her mother's memory, Lucha and her cousin strike upon a radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band. Infused with live mariachi music, this "big-hearted, musical tug at the heartstrings," (Denver Post) reveals how music and love can make just about anything possible.

Gloria Vivica Benavides................................Soyla

Gigi Cervantes............................................Amalia

Satya Chavez..............................................Gabby

Tiffany Solano Desena..................................Lucha

Juan Díes...................................................Musician

Lucy Godínez..............................................Boli

Ricardo Gutiérrez........................................Federico

Molly Hernández..........................................Isabel

Erendira Izguerra........................................Musician/Tía Carmen

Zacbe Pichardo..........................................Musician

Victor Pichardo..........................................Musician

Rudy Piñón.................................................Musician

Bobby Plasencia.........................................Mino

Christopher Llewyn Ramirez........................Mateo

The creative team includes Linda Buchanan (Set Design), Danielle Nieves (Costume Design), Maria-Cristina Fusté (Lighting Design) and Ray Nardelli (Sound Design). Victor Pichardo is the Music Director.

TICKETS AND DISCOUNTS

Tickets - GoodmanTheatre.org; 312.443.3800; Fax: 312.443.3825; TTY/TDD: 312.443.3829

Box Office Hours -12noon - 5pm; on performance days, the box office remains open until 30 minutes past curtain

MezzTix - Half-price day-of-performance mezzanine tickets available at 10am online (promo code MEZZTIX)

$10Tix - Student $10 day-of-performance tickets; limit four, with valid student ID (promo code 10TIX)

Group Sales are available for parties 10+; 312.443.3820

Gift Certificates - Available in any amount; GoodmanTheatre.org/GiftCertificates





