Goodman Theatre Announces Schedule Updates

Two adjustments to the season schedule at Goodman Theatre shifts the 2021/2022 "Homecoming" Season line-up in the months ahead. The world-premiere production of Swing State by Rebecca Gilman directed by Robert Falls, previously announced for this spring, has been repositioned as this fall's Owen Theatre opener in the final season Falls plans before stepping down as Artistic Director. In its place, the Goodman presents the "downtown debut" of TimeLine Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Relentless by Tyla Abercrumbie, directed by Ron OJ Parson on the heels of its sold-out world-premiere off-Loop run. Relentless is a centuries-spanning tale of family, legacy and progress set in the Black Victorian age. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is a Corporate Sponsor Partner for Goodman's production of Relentless. Relentless appears April 1 - May 1 (Opening Night is April 11) in the Goodman's Owen Theatre. Tickets ($15 - $55) are available now; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Relentless or call 312.443.3800.

"On behalf of us all at the Goodman, I am grateful for the enormous support of our Chicago audiences as we've safely returned to live-in-person performances over the past seven months. Admittedly, this path has been uncharted, complex and inclusive of a few more scheduling shifts than usual," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "The latest shift involves rescheduling Swing State, a wonderful new play by my longtime collaborator and Artistic Associate Rebecca Gilman; in working with Rebecca, we believe the production would benefit from more time for development. At the same time, I'm thrilled to offer an opportunity for more audiences to experience another new play as we present TimeLine Theatre Company's Relentless-a fantastic new work by Tyla Abercrumbie and directed by Ron OJ Parson in a production that has bowled over critics and audiences alike. This move enables a favorable circumstance for all artists involved, and we appreciate our audiences' patience as we proceed."

The critically acclaimed original cast reassembles for Relentless at the Goodman-featuring Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jaye Ladymore as sisters Annelle and Janet, with Rebecca Hurd as Mary Anna Elizabeth, Xavier Edward King as Franklin, Demetra Dee as Zhuukee (also called Annabelle Lee) and Travis Delgado as Marcus. Set in the Black Victorian era, Abercrumbie's play looks at the deep personal secrets we keep to protect the ones we love most. It's 1919; after the death of their mother, two sisters come home to Philadelphia to settle her estate. Annelle is a happy socialite desperate to return to the safe illusion of a perfect life with her husband in Boston. Janet is a single, professional nurse, determined to change history and propel Black women to a place of prominence and respect. After discovering diaries left by their late mother, they find themselves confronted with a woman they never really knew, exposing buried truths from the past that are chillingly, explosively Relentless.

"TimeLine is thrilled to partner with Goodman Theatre to provide Chicago audiences more opportunities to experience Relentless," said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. "This play has been a multi-year passion project for us, launched and developed through TimeLine's Playwrights Collective starting in 2017. After the originally planned 2020 run was delayed by the pandemic, we finally celebrated its world premiere in January. The response was overwhelming, and it was clear that the play deserved more life beyond its limited run. Audiences and critics alike have recognized that Tyla Abercrumbie's voice has a beauty and poetry that is absolutely searing. The play already has the feel of a classic, yet it burns with a contemporary relevance that is unmistakable. We can't wait to introduce Relentless to more people, thanks to this partnership with the Goodman."

The production team includes Jack Magaw (Scenic Designer), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Designer), Jennifer Wernau (Properties Designer), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer), Mike Tutaj (Projections Designer), Megan E. Pirtle (Wig and Hair Designer), Rachel Flesher (Intimacy and Violence Director), Sammi Grant (Dialect Director), Khalid Y. Long (Dramaturg) and Tiffany Fulson (Assistant Director). For more information about Relentless, including artist bios and headshots, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Relentless.

On stage now, and still to come, in Goodman Theatre's 2021/2022 "Homecoming" Season are Mary Zimmerman's The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci (through March 20); the world premiere of Good Night, Oscar by Doug Wright, directed by Lisa Peterson (March 12 - April 17); and Life After by Britta Johnson, directed by Annie Tippe (June 11 - July 17). One production is TBA. The season began in August 2021 when live-in-person performances could safely resume-starting with School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lili-Anne Brown. The season continued with American Mariachi by José Cruz González, directed by Henry Godinez; Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer) by Cheryl L. West, directed by Henry Godinez; the 17th annual New Stages Festival including six plays-Nightwatch by Max Yu, directed by Chay Yew; Layalina by Martin Yousif Zebari directed by Sivan Battat; along with staged readings of Fires, Ohio by Beth Hyland, directed by Marti Lyons; Your Name Means Dream by José Rivera, directed y Audrey Francis; and Watching the Watcher by Dael Orlandersmith, directed by Neel Keller; as well as the virtual reality experience Hummingbird by Jo Cattell, created by Daria Tsoupikova, Sai Priya Jyothula, Andrew Johnson, Arthur Nishimoto and Lance Long at the Electronic Visualization Laboratory in the University of Illinois as Chicago); and the 44th annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus; and August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean directed by Chuck Smith.