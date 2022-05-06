Giordano Dance Chicago Announces Summer Performance At Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) completes its popular Made in Chicago 2021-22 Dance Series with the return of Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) performing its annual summer engagement for one night only, Saturday, June 11, at 7:30pm. Audiences can expect a sizzling mixed repertory program of six works showcasing the company's continual expansion of the boundaries of jazz and contemporary dance. All works debuted in the 21st century; among highlights are certain to be Ray Mercer's Shirt Off My Back, which originally premiered at the Auditorium Theatre in 2015, and Christopher Huggins' Pyrokinesis, marking the last performance of this audience favorite before going into the vault; plus, Auditorium Theatregoers will be among the first to see Autumn Eckman's Retroverse, which debuted in April!

"The Auditorium Theatre is always proud to welcome back one of Chicago's longest running dance companies to its 'summer home,'" said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "We expect the joint to be jumping in June with this lively program."

"This engagement marks the final performance of our 59th Season, just moments from the start of our momentous 60th Season, beginning July 1. It will be a year of celebration concluding back at the Auditorium on June 10, 2023 - almost a year to the day, full circle!" added Nan Giordano, GDC Artistic Director.

The high energy program features a 'must see' mix of solos, duets and full company works spanning the latest GDC repertoire:

· EXit4 (2013) Choreography: Ronen Koresh

Assistant to the Choreographer: Joe Cotler/Music: DJ Nadar, Greg Smith, Jonathan Lee Bowels, Le Trio Joubran/Lighting Design: Kevin Dreyer/Costume Design: Branimira Ivanova

EXit4, choreographed by world renowned, Israeli-born choreographer, Ronen Koresh, is an impassioned journey of collective experiences coupled with an internal power that stretches the boundaries of emotional endurance for the dancers and perhaps the audience itself.

· All For You (2020) Choreography: Adam Houston

Music: Ólafur Arnalds/Lighting Design: Jacob Snodgrass/Costume Design: Nina G.

All For You, a pas de deux choreographed by GDC Company Dancer Adam Houston, takes a glimpse into the lives of a couple navigating the terrain of their relationship.

· Take A Gambol (2018) Choreography: Joshua Blake Carter

Music: Yazz Ahmed, Maynard Ferguson, Perry Como, Mose Allison, Quincy Jones/Lighting Design: Jacob Snodgrass/Costume Design: Joshua Blake Carter

Originally choreographed for an ensemble of eight men, Take A Gambol was reworked for the entire company in 2021 to celebrate Giordano Dance Chicago's return to the stage after nearly two years away. Created by Joshua Blake Carter, GDC Operations Manager and Director of Giordano II, and dedicated to the legacy of Giordano Dance Chicago, the classic form of American jazz dance, and the forward momentum of the people who embody the essence of those things.

· Shirt Off My Back (2015) Choreography: Ray Mercer

Music: Max Richter, Ólafur Arnalds, Bongi Duma/Lighting Design: Kevin Dreyer/Costume Design: Branimira Ivanova

First debuted at the Auditorium Theatre in 2015, Shirt Off My Back begins with indistinct whispers, fluid lines, and undulating torsos. Ray Mercer manages to modulate the go-for-broke energy of this group with interludes of liquid partnering and solos. A brief men's section underscores the strength of the company's male dancers in precision unison moves. Dancers make swift exchanges across space volleying shirts on and off from performer to performer. A rousing wind-up culminates in an ecstatic group finale.

· Retroverse (2022) Choreography: Autumn Eckman

Music Composition: Dan Myers (commissioned score)/Mixing and Editing: Scott Steiner/

Music Performance: Dan Myers (instruments and vocals); Kaia String Quartet (Victoria Moreira, Naomi Culp, Amanda Grimm, and Hope DeCelle); Joseph Ayoub (Bass)/Lighting Design: Jacob Snodgrass/Costume Design: Nathan Rohrer

The work asks: What if we could pause time to reexamine our past and remind ourselves of the essential power of human-to-human interaction?

· Pyrokinesis (2007) Choreographer: Christopher Huggins

Music: George Winston, United Future Organization/Lighting Design: Kevin Dreyer/Costume Design: Branimira Ivanova

One of the most popular and highly acclaimed pieces in the Giordano repertoire, Pyrokinesis is a crowd pleasing high-impact performance of the entire company showcasing their unique talents and individual strengths. Meaning "fire-motion," Pyro lights up the audience every time it is performed.

Please note program subject to change.

Performance schedule and tickets

Giordano Dance Chicago performs at the Auditorium Theatre for one night only, Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $38 (inclusive of all fees) and are now available at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Click here for phone and in-person hours.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more people are available. The Auditorium Theatre offers $15 student rush tickets to full-time college students and $5 tickets to young people ages 13-19 with Urban Gateways' Teen Arts Pass program. The Auditorium also offers a Student Savings Club for both college and high school students. The Auditorium Theatre's ADMIT ONE program offers complimentary tickets to Chicago-area community groups.