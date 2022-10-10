Ghostlight Ensemble is Seeking Short Children's Plays For 4nd Annual Make/Believe Festival

Ghostlight Ensemble is seeking short scripts (a maximum of 15 minutes) that are geared toward young audiences. Priority will be placed on scripts that are ethnically and culturally diverse, and written by writers of color and/or LGBTQ writers. This is open to playwrights in any geographic area, though writers in the greater Chicago area will receive priority. NO FEE.

Playwrights will receive $25 per selected script.

Selected plays will be produced in the late spring of 2022 as part of the fourth annual Make/Believe festival of theatre for children under our Nightlight banner. (Learn more about the 2020 festival, the 2021 festival and the 2022 festival with these links.) The performances will be held live, with a location or locations TBD.

Please pay close attention to the script requirements. Scripts that do not meet the following criteria will not be considered.

Requirements

A maximum of 3 actors per script. There are no restrictions, however, on the number of characters. Please note, that while some directors have chosen to use child actors in past pieces, the intent of this festival is to perform for children, not with children.

Plays must have minimal to no technical demands, as there is a possibility these plays will be performed outside and/or in multiple locations. There may be no lighting or backstage area, although minimal sound cues will be available.

Must fit their mission.

Geared toward children 11 and under. Please, NO scripts about high school students.

All props, set pieces and costumes must be easily made at home by actors (and children watching who want to stage their own productions at home).

Pieces can be previously produced, but cannot have a production running concurrently with Make/Believe.

Electronic submissions only, please. Submit cover letter with full contact information, a short author bio, brief synopsis of script - including development and production history (if applicable) - and the full script to Maria Burnham at scripts@ghostlightensemble.com. Please use the following format in the email's subject line: Nightlight Script Submission: [play name] - [playwright name]. To clarify, the information in brackets should be replaced by the name of your play and your name.

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2022.