Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ghostlight Ensemble is Seeking Short Children's Plays For 4nd Annual Make/Believe Festival

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2022.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Ghostlight Ensemble is Seeking Short Children's Plays For 4nd Annual Make/Believe Festival

Ghostlight Ensemble is seeking short scripts (a maximum of 15 minutes) that are geared toward young audiences. Priority will be placed on scripts that are ethnically and culturally diverse, and written by writers of color and/or LGBTQ writers. This is open to playwrights in any geographic area, though writers in the greater Chicago area will receive priority. NO FEE.

Playwrights will receive $25 per selected script.

Selected plays will be produced in the late spring of 2022 as part of the fourth annual Make/Believe festival of theatre for children under our Nightlight banner. (Learn more about the 2020 festival, the 2021 festival and the 2022 festival with these links.) The performances will be held live, with a location or locations TBD.

Please pay close attention to the script requirements. Scripts that do not meet the following criteria will not be considered.

Requirements

  • A maximum of 3 actors per script. There are no restrictions, however, on the number of characters. Please note, that while some directors have chosen to use child actors in past pieces, the intent of this festival is to perform for children, not with children.

  • Plays must have minimal to no technical demands, as there is a possibility these plays will be performed outside and/or in multiple locations. There may be no lighting or backstage area, although minimal sound cues will be available.

  • Must fit their mission.

  • Geared toward children 11 and under. Please, NO scripts about high school students.

  • All props, set pieces and costumes must be easily made at home by actors (and children watching who want to stage their own productions at home).

  • Pieces can be previously produced, but cannot have a production running concurrently with Make/Believe.

Electronic submissions only, please. Submit cover letter with full contact information, a short author bio, brief synopsis of script - including development and production history (if applicable) - and the full script to Maria Burnham at scripts@ghostlightensemble.com. Please use the following format in the email's subject line: Nightlight Script Submission: [play name] - [playwright name]. To clarify, the information in brackets should be replaced by the name of your play and your name.

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2022.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Music Institute To Present Maestra Marin Alsop With Dushkin Award At Annual Gala Benefit May 15, 2023Music Institute To Present Maestra Marin Alsop With Dushkin Award At Annual Gala Benefit May 15, 2023
October 10, 2022

The Music Institute of Chicago, which has been dedicated to advancing innovation, access, and excellence in music education for more than 90 years, announces that Maestra Marin Alsop will receive the prestigious Dushkin Award at its Annual Gala Benefit, scheduled May 15, 2023.
Chicago Philharmonic Welcomes Record 15 Member Musicians For 2022-23 SeasonChicago Philharmonic Welcomes Record 15 Member Musicians For 2022-23 Season
October 10, 2022

The Chicago Philharmonic Society has announced the addition of 15 new musician members for the 22/23 Season. With the addition of these new members, Chicago Philharmonic has expanded its pool of the Midwest's finest musicians to 209.
Drury Lane Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Featuring GREASE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & MoreDrury Lane Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Featuring GREASE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More
October 10, 2022

Drury Lane Theatre has announced its 2023/2024 season, which opens with Grease, followed by the riotous whodunit The 39 Steps. The season continues with Ring of Fire, featuring the music of Johnny Cash, the magical family-favorite Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and the celebrated classic Fiddler on the Roof.
LISTEN: Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin Talks 42 STREET & More on WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastLISTEN: Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin Talks 42 STREET & More on WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
October 10, 2022

Kate Baldwin (Big Fish, Hello Dolly!) is currently performing the role of Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street at Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut and sat down with Patrick Oliver Jones, her fellow co-star in the production and host of the award-winning Why I'll Never Make It podcast. Listen here!
Ghostlight Ensemble is Seeking Short Children's Plays For 4nd Annual Make/Believe FestivalGhostlight Ensemble is Seeking Short Children's Plays For 4nd Annual Make/Believe Festival
October 10, 2022

Ghostlight Ensemble is seeking short scripts (a maximum of 15 minutes) that are geared toward young audiences. Priority will be placed on scripts that are ethnically and culturally diverse, and written by writers of color and/or LGBTQ writers.