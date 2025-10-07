GREASE Extends at Metropolis Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced that Grease, with music, lyrics and book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey is now extended through October 26. Grease is directed by Dina DiCostanzo, choreographed by Matthew Weidenbener and music directed by Kevin Reeks. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional performances are Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Step back to the fabulous '50s and get ready to hand jive in Metropolis' first-ever Main Stage production of Grease! Join bad boy Danny Zuko, new girl Sandy Doumbrowski, and the bubblegum-popping hip-shaking Pink Ladies as they navigate their teen years, frolic with friends, and fall in love amidst the backdrop of Rydell High. Grease features unforgettable hits from both the blockbuster movie and the Broadway musical, including “You're The One That I Want,” “We Go Together,” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

The cast of Grease includes: Eric Amundson (he/him, Danny Zuko); Morgan Wolfe (she/her, Sandy Dumbrowski); Marta Bady (she/her, Betty Rizzo); Michaela Shapiro (they/them, Frenchy); Kathleen Puls Andrades (she/her, Miss Lynch); Julia Hope Budd (she/her, Marty); Abby DeRosa (she/her, Jan); Patrick O'Keefe (he/him, Doody); Peyton Schoenhofer (he/him, Kenicke); Henry Cartaya (he/him, Sonny); Landon Reese Keller (he/him, Roger); Dan Gold (he/him, Vince Fontaine/U/S Teen Angel); Cristina Benninghoff-Uribe (she/her, Cha-Cha aka Charlene DiGregorio); Nathan Kabara (he/him, Eugene Florczyk); Brandon Sapp (he/him, Jonny Casino); Catherine Bevensee (she/her, Patty Simcox/U/S Jan); Justin Grey McPike (they/them, Teen Angel/U/S Jonny Casino); Jake Mickel (he/him, U/S Danny/Doody); Madison Jaffe-Richter (she/her, U/S Sandy Dumbrowski/Patty Simcox); Madison Brunner (she/her, U/S Betty Rizzo/Miss Lynch); Bryanna Ciera Colón (she/her, U/S Frenchy/Marty/Cha-Cha); Aidan Leake (he/him, U/S Kenicke/Eugene) and Kyle Widener (U/S Sonny/Roger). NOTE: Bryanna Ciera Colón will play the role of Marty for the extended performances.

Grease's orchestra includes Kevin Reeks (they/them, music director/keyboard); Sophie Creutz (tenor sax); Samuel Stein (guitar); Noel Streacker (drums) and Andrew King (bass).

Grease's creative team is Dina DiCostanzo (she/her, director); Matthew Weidenbener (he/him, choreographer); Kevin Reeks (they/them, music director); Matthew Carney (he/they, casting director); Joe Johnson (scenic design); Christina Leineke (costume design); Levi Wilkins (lighting design); Forrest Gregor (he/him, sound design); Patrick McGuire (he/they, props design); Hannah Lunt (wig & hair design); Christa Retka (intimacy director); Brian Plocharczyk (he/him, violence design); Cristina Benninghoff-Uribe (she/her, dance captain) Travis Hoying (he/him, “Greased Lighting” design); Jessica Kroll (they/she, stage manager); Abby Truett (she/her, assistant stage manager); David Moreland (he/him, Grease technical director) and Trevor Turner (associate technical director).