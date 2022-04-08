GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, MOULIN ROUGE, SIX, KING JAMES & More Lead Chicago's April Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Chicago Top 10

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in April, we've got a ton of major Broadway hits, starry new works starring Sean Hayes, great shows for children, and more!

Good Night, Oscar

Goodman's Albert Theatre - now through April 24th.

It's 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant. Famous for his witty one-liners, Oscar has a favorite: "There's a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line." Tonight, Oscar will prove just that when he appears live on national TV in an episode that Paar's audience-and the rest of America-won't soon forget. Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

James M. Nederlander Theatre - now through May 14th, 2022/

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

SIX the Musical

CIBC Theatre - now through July 3rd.

After taking Broadway by storm, SIX has made a triumphant return to Chicago. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

Sweat

Paramount Theatre Aurora - now through April 24th.

Factory worker friends in this impoverished American town, laugh, talk, and drink their cares away, despite the constant threat of company shutdowns. When promotions and layoffs are rumored, tensions and jealousy begin to rip apart their community. An intense examination of race, class and the human costs of capitalism, Sweat captures the ever-present battle between human needs and business against a pivotal time in this American Rust Belt town. Can friendships and family endure when all hopes of economic stability and mobility disappear? Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, Sweat is a landmark achievement of American theater.

Winnie the Pooh

Mercury Theatre - now through June 12th, 2022.

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood. This production is created by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, and made by Rockefeller Productions alongside Disney Theatrical Productions. Following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021, The Hundred Acre Wood is headed to the Mercury Theater Chicago, opening March 15, 2022!

Seagull

Steppenwolf Theatre - beings performances April 28th.

On a long summer weekend in the Russian countryside at an estate bursting at the seams with guests, three generations collide in ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's extraordinarily funny and lyrical adaption of Anton Chekhov's Seagull, the play that will open Steppenwolf's new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. In classic Chekhovian style, a sparkling cast featuring many Steppenwolf ensemble members will wrestle with the eternal questions that haunt the intellectual artist class: What is Love? What is Art? When is Lunch? Join us for this historical moment in Steppenwolf's journey as we explore the work that inspired us, laugh at the battles that consume us and celebrate, together, all that makes us grateful for each other.

The Prom

Cadillac Palace Theatre - April 19th through April 24th, 2022.

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

The King and I

Drury Lane Theatre - now through May 22nd.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience as British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Featuring beloved songs like "Shall We Dance?" and "Getting to Know You," this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.

Rock Of Ages

Paramount Theatre Aurora - now through May 29th.

Relive some of the biggest, baddest rock songs of all time including "Just Like Paradise," "Sister Christian," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and a whole lot more.

King James

Steppenwolf Theatre - Last chance! closes April 10th.

