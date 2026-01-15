GDC to Debut Three World Premieres at Harris Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Giordano Dance Chicago has announced three world premieres to headline their upcoming April 10 & 11 Harris Theater program. The works are being choreographed by GDC Resident Choreographer and Emmy Award-winning Al Blackstone (“So You Think You Can Dance”); Broadway, Commercial and Stage choreographer Jon Rua; and DanceOne Convention Executive Director and founder of Tapaholics, Mike Minery. GDC takes a leap continuing to push the boundaries of jazz dance influences incorporating tap, urban street, concert and commercial forces. All three new works will be part of two electrifying evening performances showcasing Giordano Dance Chicago's eclectic repertoire.



“The feat of bringing three world premieres to the stage is bold,” says GDC Artistic Director Nan Giordano. “Despite the vast diversity in process and style, there underlies a unifying pulse and spirit that is jazz dance. Jazz is a uniquely American dance form that is ever evolving to reflect the contemporary culture. For more than 63 years, we have been a driving force moving the art form forward and are excited to be blending our concert dance company with Broadway, television and the commercial sectors. In the year of America's 250th birthday, there is no better time to be celebrating jazz dance, America's quintessential art form.”



GDC returns to the Harris Theater for Music and Dance for its 63rd season with a thrilling program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11. Among the world premieres is “Dumb Luck!,” Blackstone's third work for GDC. Grounded in swing style and infused with contemporary flair, the piece transforms the notion of chance into a joyful celebration. Blackstone, known for his groundbreaking work in musical theater and television's “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “Dancing With The Stars” blends technical precision with emotional resonance.



Jon Rua creates his first work for GDC, a full-company piece that fuses jazz and street styles for an urban funk sensibility. A Colombian American performer and creator, Rua is best known for his roles in Broadway hits including original cast of “Hamilton”, “In the Heights,” as well as his recent choreography for “Floyd Collins” and “Boop! the Musical.”



Completing the premieres is a new tap duet by Mike Minery, who will perform alongside dancer Erina Ueda, Dance Magazine's Top 25 to Watch (2024). A 1997 World Tap Champion and Princess Grace Dance Fellowship recipient, Minery brings virtuosic rhythms and his innovative tap voice to his first creation for GDC. The performance is also a rare return to the stage for Minery, whose recent focus has been on dance education through the largest dance convention and competition organization in the world, DanceOne. This further enhances the ongoing collaboration and partnership between GDC & DanceOne.



The program also features audience favorites from GDC's repertoire, including Blackstone's “Sana” (2025), a moving exploration of healing set to an original score by Stahv Danker; “Sabroso” (2011) by Del Dominguez and Laura Flores, a vibrant Latin ballroom showcase praised by the Chicago Tribune; excerpts from Roni Koresh's physically charged “Crossing/Lines” (2016); and Jon Lehrer's high-octane ensemble work with 16 dancers “A Ritual Dynamic” (2007).

Giordano Dance Chicago presents the exclusive Chicago engagement of their 63rd “Ignite the Soul” season at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Tickets are $36.80-$117.30.



America's original jazz dance company electrifies into their 63rd season with radiance and infinite horizons. Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) is an iconic cultural institution with deep roots in Chicago and around the globe (28 countries, 47 states, and more than 1,300 cities). From founder Gus Giordano's vision, the company continues to honor the past while pushing the art form forward. Nan Giordano celebrates 41 years as an artistic leader responsible for commissioning innovative choreographic works and mentoring thousands of dancers. Alongside Nan, Associate Artistic Director, Cesar G. Salinas and the magnificent dancers are an integral part of the GDC legacy. Al Blackstone serves as Resident Choreographer, truly a testament that the art form of jazz dance is thriving. The company is one of the few in the world that has a foundational technique, Nan Giordano Certification Program, with certified teachers in 9 countries and 36 states. GDC is committed to Youth Arts Education at home and on tour through mentorships, scholarships, and our free Chicago Public Schools and park programs. GDC is proud to be one of the longest running dance companies in the world, continuing to enrich lives through dance. For more information visit giordanodance.org