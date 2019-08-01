Full Schedule Released For DESTINOS, 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

CLATA, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, has announced one additional show and more ticketing information for Destinos- 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, September 19 - October 27, 2019.

Destinos is Chicago's annual, citywide, live, international theater festival dedicated to showcasing the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. For six weeks this fall, Chicagoans and visitors to the city can experience a rich, diverse array of Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances at venues large and small throughout the city.

Destinos elevates the profile of Chicago's acclaimed Latino theater artists and companies by showcasing them alongside internationally known Latino theater artists from the U.S. and Latin America. This year, Destinos will present exciting, highly topical new works for the stage by Chicago companies Aguijón Theater Company, Repertorio Latino Theater Company, Teatro Vista, UrbanTheater and Water People Theater. Latino artists from Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York, plus international companies from Chile, México and Puerto Rico, will all make their Chicago debut at Destinos.

Host locations represent the full range of Chicago's live theater experience, from marquee venues like Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, to storefront theaters and cultural institutions in predominately Latino neighborhoods like Aguijón Theater in Belmont Cragin, National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, Repertorio Latino Theater Company in Bridgeport, UrbanTheater in Humboldt Park, and new this year, Chopin Theatre and The Den Theatre, both in Wicker Park.

Destinos launches with a pre-festival, invitation-only kick-off reception on Monday, September 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Poetry Foundation, 61 W. Superior St., Chicago. Leaders from the local Latino community will join the festival's civic and philanthropic supporters, Chicago media, the city's arts and theater community and CLATA board members to welcome and honor participating Latino theater artists from Chicago and around the world.

The complete 2019 Destinos artist and venue line-up follows in chronological order by start date. Most shows go on sale August 15. The balance will follow suit before the end of August.

Visit clata.org to learn more including ticket sale dates, purchasing tickets, show dates, times and locations, and information about the artists. Reserve early as some shows will sell out.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You