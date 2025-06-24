Full Cast Set for MR. WOLF Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching family drama Mr. Wolf, directed by ensemble member K. Todd Freeman (Downstate, Airline Highway), playing September 11 – November 2, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Mr. Wolf will feature ensemble members Kate Arrington (East of Eden, Another Marriage–Playwright), Tim Hopper (Fool for Love, The Thanksgiving Play), James Vincent Meredith (Noises Off, The Minutes) and Caroline Neff (Fool for Love, POTUS) with Emilie Maureen Hanson (Steppenwolf debut).

Fourteen years ago, the infant Theresa was stolen from her parents. Now, the precocious 15-year-old has been rescued, and quickly returned to a family that had nearly forsaken hope – a family she neither recognizes nor understands. In ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s unflinching play, a miraculous reunion sets the stage for provocative conversations: what makes a house a home? What nightmares are we willing to face for the sake of our children? And ultimately, what part do we play in the grand saga of human existence?

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “We are elated to launch Steppenwolf’s 50th Season with Mr. Wolf, a truly daring play that showcases the kind of acting this company is known for: unflinching, honest and gutsy. And what a team! Between the cast and director, there are over 120 collective years of Steppenwolf ensemble membership ready to get to work. We’re honored that K. Todd Freeman is back directing at Steppenwolf, and we can’t wait to see what he, and this stellar cast, have in store for Rajiv’s thrilling play that takes us deep into nightmarish circumstances and asks uncomfortable questions about the bonds of family. Killer actors and juicy family drama: there’s no better way to kick off this landmark season than by doubling down on what makes Steppenwolf singular.”

