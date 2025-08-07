Full Cast Set for Kokandy Productions' JEKYLL & HYDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, Kokandy Productions will embrace gothic horror with a revival of Jekyll & Hyde – the first Chicago staging of the macabre musical in over 15 years. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier, Jekyll & Hyde will play October 9 – December 21, 2025 at The Chopin Theatre.



Featuring the full orchestration and a 15-piece orchestra, the epic and sweeping score takes the company to the Chopin Mainstage for the first time, creating a chilling chamber for this haunting tale. Tickets are on sale now at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/JekyllChicago. The press opening is Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7 pm.



Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde is conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn.



Audiences will be taken to the moral limit by David Moreland (Cruel Intentions, American Psycho) in the titular roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde. Ava Stovall (Alice by Heart) returns to Kokandy as Lucy Harris (the Red Rat's main attraction and Hyde's obsession) and Emily McCormick makes her Kokandy debut as Emma Carew (Jekyll's fiance). The trio will be joined by Nathan Calaranan (Sir Danvers Carew), Ismael Garcia (Lord Savage), Jon Parker Jackson (Bishop of Basingstoke), Quinn Kelch (Simon Stride), Quinn Rigg (General Lord Glossop), Gabby Sauceda-Koziol (Sir Archibold Proops) Quinn Simmons (Poole), Maiko Terazawa (Lady Beaconsfield) and Kevin Webb (Gabriel John Utterson).



Swings include Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Emily Ling Mei, Caitlin Preuss, Anna Seibert, Jaxson Smith and Kelan M. Smith.

