Full Cast Set For SPRING AWAKENINGS At Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

Lazy Susan Theatre Co. has announced the cast and creative team for the last show of the 2024-2025 season, Spring Awakenings by Frank Wedekind. The production is translated from German by Francis J. Ziegler, and adapted and directed by Matthew Masino.

In a world where curiosity is stifled and questions are met with silence, a group of teenagers finds themselves thrust into the chaos of adolescence without a guide. Melchior, an intellectual rebel; Wendla, an inquisitive girl; Moritz, a boy burdened by academic pressures-grapple with their budding desires and the harsh realities of growing up in a society that refuses to provide answers. When it first premiered in 1906, Frank Wedekind's Spring Awakenings ignited scandal and censorship with its daring exploration of sexuality and rebellion that remains relevant today as a timeless exploration of the dawning of youth.

Spring Awakenings will be directed by Lazy Susan's Executive Director, Matthew Masino. Other creatives on the team include Nealie Tinlin (Assistant Director), Kira Nutter (Intimacy & Fight Director).Amina Gilbert (Lighting Design), Elly Burke (Costume Design & Puppet Design), Michael Van Bodegom-Smith (Composer), Dominic Rinker (Musical Director), Jon Yawn (Technical Director).

Spring Awakenings features Jake Griffith (Melchior), Isabelle Grima (Wendla), Bryce Lederer (Mortiz), Pierce Julian Howard (Hänschen & others), Ryan Vu (Ernst & others), Nicholas Ford Kinney (Georg & others), Phoebe Westbrooks (Otto & others), Quinn Skelly (Rupert & others), Hannah Loessberg (Thea & others), Grace Trivax (Martha & others).

"Looking at the current state of affairs in the United States, we believe that the story Wedekind has created is as important now as it was back in 1906. We are noticing fear in our communities concerning institutional laws and the policing of information concerning sexual reproduction and bodily autonomy, and Spring Awakenings allows us the vehicle to share with our audiences that the past is never too far from the future." says director Matthew Masino.

Spring Awakenings is the final production of Lazy Susan Theatre Co.'s 2024-2025 season and runs April 24th, 2025 - May 11th, 2025 at The Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N Lincoln Ave., in Lincoln Park. Opening night will be Thursday, April 24th.

