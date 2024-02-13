Full Cast Announced For BILL W. AND DR. BOB Showing At Biograph Theater Starting March 7

Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 68 has announced that a cast of local actors have been selected for the Chicago staging of “Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” the gripping true story spotlighting the two founders of Alcoholics Anonymous. Marmo will be directing and starring in the production, coming to the Richard Christiansen Theater of the Biograph Theater in Lincoln Park (2433 N. Lincoln Ave.) with performances beginning March 7.

Ronnie Marmo will be playing the role of Bill W. with his long-time collaborator Thomas F. Evans starring alongside him as Dr. Bob. Katherine Wettermann will play Bill W.’s wife Lois Wilson while Elizabeth Rude will take on the role of Dr. Bob’s wife Anne Smith. Sharing the stage with them are Phil Aman in the role of Man and Bill W. understudy, and Marla Seidell as Woman. Additional understudies include Joe Red (Dr. Bob), Cynthia Suarez (Anne Smith), Sara Copeland (Woman), Joe Bushell (Man) and Janelle Marmo occupying an understudy role for Lois Wilson. The press performance for “Bill W. and Dr. Bob” will be Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Marmo is also reviving his smash hit “I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce,” written by and starring Marmo and directed by Joe Mantegna, at the Biograph Theater beginning March 14. The two shows will run in repertory. The press performance for “I’m Not A Comedian... I’m Lenny Bruce” will be Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

About “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”

In 1929, famous New York stockbroker Bill Wilson crashes along with the stock market and becomes a hopeless drunk. Dr. Bob Smith, a surgeon from Ohio, has also been an alcoholic for 30 years, often going into the operating room with a hangover. Through an astonishing series of events, the two meet and form a relationship, each helping the other to stay sober. The play tells the remarkable and humorous story of the two men who pioneered Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as the story of their wives, who founded Al Anon.

Artfully illustrating the two men’s journey from the pain and isolation of alcoholism to the hope and inspiration they find in sobriety and helping others, the play originally opened at the New World Stages off-Broadway in New York, to outstanding critical acclaim and has been staged over 350 times across theaters, AA conventions and special engagements over the last two decades.

“I have been going to Alcoholics Anonymous since I was 17 years old, and I know that the organization saved my life,” said Marmo. “The story of the founders is profound and meaningful, and the work that they did together has transformed the lives of millions since the 1930s. I’m very proud to share this story with Chicago audiences.”

The play is written by Samuel Shem and Janet Surrey and is produced and directed by Ronnie Marmo. Janelle Marmo is the assistant director. The set is designed by Danny Cistone with lighting by Mathew Richter.

About “I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce”

Written by Ronnie Marmo, directed by multi award-winning actor and director Joe Mantegna, and produced in partnership with Lenny Bruce’s daughter Kitty Bruce, “I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce” tells the story of the life and early passing of one of the most legendary comedians of all time. The play opened to rave reviews in Chicago in October 2019 and was subsequently presented at the Mercury Theater’s Venus Cabaret Theater space before embarking on a national tour. Chris Jones with the Chicago Tribune raved “even the most devoted Bruce fan will leave impressed with Marmo,” and WTTW called the play “brilliant” and “furiously funny,” while the Daily Herald described it as “striking.” Celebrated Chicago actress Bonnie Hunt said, “Ronnie Marmo delights as he channels Lenny Bruce. A thoughtful authenticity in performance, direction and script.”

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest performers of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and of course, comedy. Bruce’s tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. No stranger to Chicago, Bruce was arrested for obscenity for his performance at The Gate of Horn in December 1962. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court. He died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Bruce has not yet been surpassed at his particular brand of comedy; and if he were around today, he would be in as much trouble as when he was alive.

“I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce” runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and brief nudity.

“Chicago audiences have been tremendously supportive of this play, and I’m happy that there is a continued interest in celebrating the genius and lasting legacy of Lenny Bruce,” said Marmo. “Lenny’s voice continues to resonate, as he addressed so many issues that we continue to grapple with today. Over 50 years since his passing, all of the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical today.

Ticket Information and Performance Schedule

The performance schedule for the productions is as follows:

“Bill W. and Dr. Bob”

Thursday, March 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 – 3 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 – 3 p.m.

“I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce”

Thursday, March 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11– 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the two plays range in price from $69 to $79 and are on sale now at www.lennybruceonstage.com and www.billwanddrbobonstage.com.