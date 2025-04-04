Free Performances Of THE TEMPEST Come to Shakespeare Project Of Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Project of Chicago continues its 30th Anniversary Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's swan song romance THE TEMPEST, running April 4, 5, 6, 7 and 12 at five Chicagoland venues.

Step into a world of magic, mystery, and redemption with Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST! This enchanting tale of the exiled sorcerer Prospero, his spirited daughter Miranda, and the otherworldly spirit Ariel will transport you to an island where storms are conjured, love blossoms, and long-buried secrets come to light. With its captivating blend of romance, revenge, and supernatural wonder, THE TEMPEST is a timeless exploration of power, forgiveness, and the human spirit. Don't miss this spellbinding performance - where the lines between reality and illusion blur, and every moment is a feast for the imagination!

Directed by J.R. Sullivan, the cast includes Gabriel Armstrong as Francisco, Zach Bloomfield as Antonio, Emily Ann Brooks as Ceres and Juno, Ryan Wright Cassidy as Ferdinand, Emily Fury Daly as Miranda, Jonathan Gillard Daly as Propero, Joe Fernandez as Trinculo, Peter Garino as Alonso, James Konicek as Stephano, Daniel Alexander Rivera as Sebastian, Mike Rogalski as Gonzalo, Nick Sandys as Caliban, Danny Tramontana as Adrian and Jennifer Vosters as Ariel. Christian Davis Aldrige and Olivia Fergus Brummer are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Whitney Carter is the stage manager and Erin Sloan is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

- Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required)

- Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m., Newberry Library (registration required)

- Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required)

- Monday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire (registration required)

- Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m., Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette (no registration necessary)

The Shakespeare Project's 30th Anniversary Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, kicked off in November with MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Erin Sloan. In February, Artistic Director Peter Garino directed THE WINTER'S TALE. The season will conclude in June with KING LEAR, directed by Associate Artistic Director Michelle Shupe.

Comments