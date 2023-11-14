Fortune Feimster to Bring LIVE LAUGH LOVE Tour to the Beacon Theatre in March

Fortune Feimster will bring her Live Laugh Love Tour to the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10:00AM.



Fortune Feimster first rose to fame as a writer and panelist on E's hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu's “The Mindy Project” and NBC's “Champions” and “Kenan.” She has made appearances on TV shows including “Life In Pieces,” “Claws,” “Nora from Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Workaholics,” “Glee,” and “Tales of the City,” as well as movies such as “Office Christmas Party,” “Yes Day,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” and “Father of the Year.” She has done voice acting for popular TV shows and movies, including roles on “The Simpsons,” “Soul,” “Bless the Harts,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Velma.” She recently starred in action-comedy series “FUBAR” on Netflix alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.



In addition to her acting career, Feimster can currently be heard every morning on Sirius XM with Tom Papa on Netflix's “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” radio show. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her wife, Jax, called “Sincerely Fortune.” Feimster's one-hour comedy specials, “Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty” and “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune,” are currently streaming on Netflix.



Tickets for the March 30 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00am at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, November 18.