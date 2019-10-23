Final Week Of Destinos Closes With ANDARES From Mexico And HOTEL-O From Chicago

This is the final week for Destinos, 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, closing its sixth week with Andares from México, a co-presentation with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and the world premiere of Hotel-Ó at Repertorio Latino Theater Chicago.

In addition to an exciting production from remote México and a world premiere created right here in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, Chicago's Aguijón Theater, Teatro Vista and UrbanTheater are still enjoying highly successful runs of acclaimed new works that debuted earlier during Destinos through this weekend and beyond.

That's why the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), producer of Destinos, is welcoming this week ten national and international programmers from the U.S. and Latin America to take part in the festival's final week. In particular, they will view the work of Chicago's Latino companies, to elevate their profile on the same field as the internationally known Latino theater artists from the U.S. and Latin America, and to hopefully spur interest in future productions outside of Chicago.

Visiting organizations include Asociación de Salas Medellín en Escena (Colombia), Casa de Teatro (Dominican Republic), Festival Internacional de Artes Escénicas de Uruguay (FIDAE), Festival Internacional de Buenos Aires/FIBA (Argentina), FITAM/Ford Theatres (Chile/Los Angeles), FONCA (México), FUNDarte Inc. (Miami), GALA Theatre (Washington, DC), and Latino Theater Company/LATC (Los Angeles).

Likewise, on December 4-5, in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art, CLATA will celebrate the closing of Destinos with its first international exchange with Water People Theater's México premiere of La Peor de Todas at Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana in México City. This play about Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, a 17th century nun, self-taught scholar and acclaimed feminist writer, written by Water People artistic director Iraida Tapas and starring Water People founder and executive director Rebeca Alemán, was a highlight of the first Destinos festival in 2017.

Visit clata.org or call (312) 631-3112 to purchase tickets to the festival's remaining presentations here in Chicago, listed below. Reserve early as some shows are selling out.





