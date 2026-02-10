Favorite Luis Carreon to Return to Chicago Magic Lounge with New Show INTIMO

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, will present the debut of Intimo, a new one-man show by co-founding company member and audience favorite Luis Carreon. An award-winning magician and longtime Chicago Magic Lounge favorite, Carreon brings his new Artist-in-Residence show to the Harry Blackstone Cabaret Wednesdays at 7:00pm, March 25 – June 24, 2026.

Spend an evening with one of Chicago’s finest sleight-of-hand magicians in Intimo, an intimate by design performance presented up close in Chicago Magic Lounge’s 100-seat cabaret theater. Join Luis Carreon for a candlelit evening of elegant deception, surprising skill, and moments of genuine wonder, plus a laugh or two along the way. Performed just inches from the audience, Intimo showcases Carreon’s refined sleight-of-hand and warm, engaging style.

Each evening begins with close-up magic performed right at your table by Chicago Magic Lounge’s talented house magicians. Between visits, guests can socialize, enjoy incredible craft cocktails and small plates, and take in the vintage ambiance of the Harry Blackstone Cabaret.

About Luis Carreon

Luis Carreon is a highly sought-after entertainer who performs magic across the country, from New York City’s Monday Night Magic to House of Cards in Nashville to the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. An award-winning and well-respected magician, Carreon regularly travels the country teaching other magicians about the art of magic. He is a regular performer, fan favorite, and co-founding company member of the Chicago Magic Lounge.

Carreon has made numerous television appearances domestically and internationally. He has been featured on the Univision Evening News and was a semi-finalist on Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, the Spanish-language equivalent of America’s Got Talent.

