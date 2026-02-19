Fat Theatre Project to Present KASSANDRA AT THE TOP OF THE WORLD

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Terror Cottas & Chicago Park District (in collaboration with Fat Theatre Project) will present Kassandra at the Top of the World this spring, written and directed by Eileen Tull. A bold and poetic reimagining of the Trojan prophetess, this piece finds Kassandra on a mountaintop, bearing witness to the annihilation of humanity from climate collapse - at once mythic and urgently contemporary. Kassandra explores ecological anxiety, divine injustice, and the question of what remains when belief systems fail. Both epic and intimate, the play shifts between Kassandra's lyrical monologues and an absurdist chorus of birds, inviting the audience into a surreal landscape where prophecy becomes memory and hope is a dangerous thing.

All performances will take place at the Berger Park Coach House Theater (6205 N. Sheridan Rd at 7PM), Wednesdays-Saturdays from April 2nd-April 18th, with one preview performance on April 1st. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Chicago Park District website for $10 or pay-what-you-can at the door beginning on February 26th. Select performances will feature talkbacks with representatives from organizations such as Awakenings and Eco.Logic to discuss the themes of play.

Cast members include: Maya Moreau (Kassandra), Jonathan Crabtree (A Bird), Jacque Bischoff (A Second Bird), Grace Griego (Another Bird), Ethan Carlson (Apollo), Carleigh Ray (Kassandra Understudy), Dani Major (Apollo Understudy), and Joél Cordova (Birds Understudy). The production team includes: Taria Abram (Production Manager), Annie A. (Projections Designer), Tricia Carver-Horner (Stage Manager), Leland Culver (Lighting Designer), Shellie DiSalvo (Costume/Make-up Designer), Jules Dreitzer (Dramaturg), Melissa Golden (Assistant Director), Morgan Manasa (Assistant Producer), Mary Aurora Moore (Set Designer), Taylor Pasche (Casting Director), Bianca Thompson (Fight/Intimacy Choreographer), Wendy Schmidt (Producer), Taylor Stageberg (Properties Designer), Eileen Tull (Playwright/Director/Producer), Aaron Woodstein (Sound Designer), and Shay Woolsey (Assistant Stage Manager).