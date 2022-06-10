FAN EXPO Chicago Celebrates 50 Years Of All Things Fandom With The World's Greatest Comic Creators

Fifty years ago, fandom was changed forever when Nostalgia '72 took over the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Illinois, creating the first space in the midwest for fans to gather and celebrate comics. Now known as FAN EXPO Chicago, the convention will return for its biggest show yet - bringing an incredible round-up of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to the Windy City from July 7 to July 10.

To celebrate the golden anniversary, FAN EXPO Chicago has assembled an incredible roster of superstar comic artists and writers, headlined by legends Brian Michael Bendis (writer, creator of "Naomi"), Geoff Johns (writer, creator of "Stargirl"), Joe Quesada (CCO, Marvel Entertainment) Greg Capullo ("Batman"), Marc Silvestri (celebrating 30 years of Image Comics), Kevin Smith ("Daredevil"), Leinil Francis Yu ("X-Men"), Jorge Molina ("Batman") and dozens of others.

In 1972, Chicago collectibles dealer and local school teacher Nancy Warner made history when she united 2,000 of Chicago's biggest comic fans in the midwest's first ever comic and collectibles convention. Beginning as a space by and for comic collectors, and expanding to include exhibits, attractions and celebrities from all walks of fandom, what is now known as FAN EXPO Chicago is gearing up for its biggest year ever - while paying homage to the traditional comic culture that started it all.

"While the phrase 'comic con' continues to grow in popularity with convention groups throughout the world, it sometimes feels like those groups have left the actual comics in the dust," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ. "Fandom culture is more than just blockbuster movies - it's a deep loyalty to and appreciation of the classics and a celebration of the everlasting impact those comics, characters and creators have had on each of us. At FAN EXPO Chicago, we're working to take the fan experience to new levels, while also staying true to the root of who we - and our guests - are."

Other standout creators attending include Zeb Wells ("Amazing Spider-Man"), Jock ("Batman: One Dark Knight"), Steve McNiven ("Star Wars"), Jose Luis Garcia Lopez (legendary artist, "Batman vs Hulk"), Dike Ruan ("Shang-Chi"), Michael Golden (legendary artist, "Batman," "Daredevil"), David Mack ("Kabuki," "Jessica Jones", Ben Templesmith ("Wormwood," "30 Days of Night" and Tony Harris ("Starman," Ex Machina"). See the full creator list and keep an eye out for more additions at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/comic-creators/.

Comic fans will particularly revel in the special Comic Guest VIP packages just announced featuring Heroes in the Windy City, Jock, Silvestri, McNiven and more. See the full list at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/comic-guest-special-event-packages.

In addition, superstar celebrities will reunite, including "the Hobbits" of the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd), Stargirl's Brec Bassinger, The Book Of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen and stars from The Mandalorian, Jay and Silent Bob, Clerks, Cobra Kai, Star Trek, as well as a stacked roster of voice actors includes Futurama's Billy West, Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein and the hottest leads from My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. With additional guests and attractions representing dozens of the greatest franchises across genres and decades, the massive lineup will create the ultimate playground for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

FAN EXPO Chicago will host attractions for fans of all ages and fandoms, including panels, autograph sessions, photo-ops and meet-and-greets and retailers and artists from all over the world selling unique merchandise, artwork, memorabilia, comic books and collectables. Exclusives for FAN EXPO Chicago include DC Batman #251 Special Chicago Edition, 50th Fan Expo Chicago exclusive/limited edition: bag, t-shirt, pin and many others.

FAN EXPO Chicago will take place from July 7 until July 10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/buy-tickets/.