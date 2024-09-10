FALSETTOS to be Presented by Court Theatre & TimeLine Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company will present William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos, a tribute to family and its many forms; a playful interrogation of faith and identity; and a celebration of the beauty, complexity, and necessity of love. This production will run November 8 – December 8, 2024 at Court Theatre.



The cast of Falsettos includes Stephen Schellhardt (Marvin); Jack Ball (Whizzer); Sarah Bockel (Trina); Charlie Long (Jason, alternating); Eli Vander Griend (Jason, alternating); Jackson Evans (Mendel); Sharriese Hamilton (Dr. Charlotte); and Elizabeth Stenholt (Cordelia).

The creative team includes Otto Vogel (musical director); William Carlos Angulo (choreographer); Arnel Sancianco, with Associate Lauren Nichols (scenic design); Theresa Ham (costume design); Maggie Fullilove-Nugent and Josiah Croegart (lighting design); Stephanie Farina and Sarah Ramos (sound design); Deborah Blumenthal (production dramaturg); Becca McCracken, CSA, with Associate Celeste M. Cooper (casting); Kate Ocker (production stage manager); and Katrina Hermann (assistant stage manager).



Marvin has left his wife, Trina, for his male lover; Trina has married Marvin’s therapist; and their son, Jason, is grappling with his parents’ divorce and his looming bar mitzvah. Everyone’s world has been upended and now they must explore what their new lives may hold. Featuring a sung-through score and set against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic, Falsettos is a humorous and heartbreaking web of ex-spouses, co-parents, new lovers, and the lesbians next door.



TimeLine Theatre Associate Artistic Director Nick Bowling (The Lehman Trilogy) returns to Court Theatre – where he began his career almost thirty years ago – with this celebratory musical. Groundbreaking in its depiction of queerness, Falsettos shines with ingenuity and contemporary relevance.

Individual tickets and subscription packages, including this production, are on sale now. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472 or online at CourtTheatre.org.

Comments