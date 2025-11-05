Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Chad Goodman Return to Raue Center for HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center for the Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra (ESO) for its annual Holiday Spectacular Concert on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The ESO’s Holiday Spectacular has become a cherished family tradition for audiences across the northwest suburbs. “We look forward to continuing our long tradition of bringing our Holiday Spectacular concert to the Raue Center for the Arts,” said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. “We are delighted to share the joy of the holiday season through our festive music and give families an opportunity to create lasting memories that often span multiple generations.”

Founded in 1950, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is one of the leading regional orchestras in the country, known for artistic excellence, innovative programming, and deep community engagement. The organization has been named “Orchestra of the Year” four times by the Illinois Council of Orchestras and is the recipient of the Elgin Image Award for its cultural contributions.

Music Director Chad Goodman, appointed following a two-year international search, brings an energetic and contemporary approach to symphonic performance. Goodman previously served as conducting fellow with the New World Symphony and assistant conductor of the San Francisco Symphony, and has guest conducted ensembles including the Greensboro Symphony, Baton Rouge Symphony, and San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.

Joining the orchestra will be the Elgin Master Chorale, under the direction of Andrew Lewis, who also serves as Artistic Director of Bella Voce and on the faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tickets for the Holiday Spectacular start at $63, with member tickets beginning at $41.30 (members save 30% and pay no per-ticket fee). All prices include a $4 box office fee; an $8 processing fee applies per order. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815.356.9212, or in person at the Raue Center Box Office, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.