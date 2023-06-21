Eddie Izzard Comes to the Chicago Theatre in October

Actor, comedian, multi-marathon runner, and political activist Eddie Izzard will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:00PM, as part of the Eddie Izzard –The Remix: The First 35 Years tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10:00AM CT.



Eddie Izzard –The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences, to remix and reimagine her favorite bits from her entire career. This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a boundary-pushing, 35-year career of thought-provoking, intelligent, and surreal ideas, record-breaking comedy tours, and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show “Live at the Ambassadors,” in which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. “Live at the Ambassadors” was followed by a succession of critically-acclaimed stand-up shows: “Unrepeatable,” “Definite Article,” “Glorious,” “Dress to Kill,” “Circle,” “Sexie,” “Stripped,” “Force Majeure,” and “Wunderbar.”



Tickets for the October 2 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10:00AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and in person at The Chicago Theatre box office.