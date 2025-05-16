EYES TO THE STARS to be Presented at Secondhand Rose Players This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Secondhand Rose Players, in collaboration with Rosedale Community Players, will present the full-stage premiere of Eyes to the Stars, an original science fiction play by Michigan playwright Erin Osgood.

Directed by Heather Hudson, this high-stakes space odyssey will run July 17–27, 2025, at Rosedale Community Players Theatre in Southfield, Michigan.

Eyes to the Stars follows the crew of the SS Resurrection—Commander Crimson Fields, Mission Specialist Megan Riley, and Mission Specialist Nathan Baskin—on a critical mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan, to restart Earth’s failing carbon cycle. As they navigate cosmic debris, AI malfunctions, and rising tensions, the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

The production features a talented cast: Ashley Croft, Maurizio Dominguez, Care Nagle, Jenna Kellie Pittman, and Russ Schwartz, with virtual appearances by Meg Berger, Jeannine Coughlin, Dave Durham, and Joshua Poppink.

Eyes to the Stars has evolved from its 2022 virtual debut to a 2024 staged reading, culminating in this summer's full production. The play combines live theatre with multimedia elements, offering an immersive experience that challenges the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Performance Schedule: Thursday, July 17 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 18 – 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 19 – 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 20 – 2:00 PM, Friday, July 25 – 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 26 – 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 27 – 2:00 PM.

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!