EUREKA DAY And More Set for TimeLine Theatre Company 2025-26 Season

TimeLine Theatre Company has announced a landmark 29th season—culminating in a long-awaited inaugural production in its new theatre currently under construction at 5035 N. Broadway in Uptown.

﻿TimeLine's new home will open with a 144-year-old classic brought forward to today in a Tony Award-nominated new adaptation that speaks directly to our times.

Before opening its new theatre in Uptown, TimeLine's 2025-26 season will launch with two productions at venues across the city—including a world premiere by one of Chicago's most celebrated “triple-threat” artists and the sharply funny Chicago premiere of a story The New York Times hailed as “the perfect play for our age of disagreement.”

TimeLine Theatre's three-play 2025-26 subscription season includes:

The world premiere of Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars by Sandra Delgado, directed by TimeLine Associate Artist Kimberly Senior, hosted by Lookingglass Theatre Company in the historic Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson Street at Michigan Avenue on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, a captivating drama that mixes family dynamics with otherworldly wonder and shines a light on American identity.

The Chicago premiere of the Tony Award-nominated Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, the Broadway hit satire of progressivism, parenting, and public health, hailed by Deadline as a “shiny, insightful and damn funny little gem”; presented at a venue to be announced.

The Chicago premiere of An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, a new version by Amy Herzog, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, presented as the inaugural production at TimeLine Theatre's new home, 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, a fresh, Tony Award-nominated take on the historic masterwork about what it means when citizens stand up to power.

“For 28 years, TimeLine's mission has brought to life stories that examine our past, grapple with our present, and strive to improve our collective future,” said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. “As we embark on a milestone year—opening our long-awaited new home in Uptown—our 29th season deepens our commitment to that mission, at a moment when examining an unvarnished history feels essential.”

Powers continued: “This collection of stories furthers our belief in the importance of uplifting everyone's history, while creating a space for contemplation and respectful discourse about complex issues. Individually and collectively, these plays—led by three of Chicago's most accomplished directors— showcase the power of three playwrights working at the top of their craft. These are probing stories about how communities engage with one another, navigating thorny issues amidst periods of historic significance. With this collection of new, provocative, and timely plays, we are proud to embark on an exciting next chapter for TimeLine.”

“This season is a striking reflection of TimeLine's enduring mission and relevance, and we're opening a new theatre that is an extension and expansion of our goal to foster connection, conversation, and reflection about the world we live in,” said TimeLine Executive Director Mica Cole.

"We're thrilled to welcome TimeLine Theatre to Uptown,” said Chicago 48th Ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth. “Uptown has long been known for its world-class entertainment venues and shows, and TimeLine Theatre will be a great addition to this tradition.”

“Uptown has a long history as an entertainment destination and we are thrilled to add TimeLine Theatre to the growing list of venues calling Uptown home,” added Sarah Wilson, Executive Director, Uptown United & Uptown Chamber of Commerce. “They are connecting two of Uptown's historic districts: the entertainment district with the Asia on Argyle district. We are excited to work with TimeLine to connect their momentum with businesses and neighbors in the community.”

Save as much as 25% off regular ticket prices, enjoy impressive flexibility, and meet the moment of TimeLine's 2025-26 season with a TimeLine FlexPass. Four options, priced from $134 to $278, are now on sale. For more information and to purchase, call (773) 281-8463 x6 or visit timelinetheatre.com.

The 2025–26 TimeLine Theatre Subscription Season

World Premiere

Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars

By Sandra Delgado

Directed by TimeLine Associate Artist Kimberly Senior

October – November 2025

Hosted by Lookingglass Theatre Company

Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St., Chicago

Clara is trying to hold her life together—supporting her daughter, aging father, and ex-husband—when her U.S. citizenship application is flagged due to minor past infractions. Set in Chicago, this new play blends grounded family drama with speculative elements in a story about identity, belonging, and the values of home.

Development History: Originally commissioned by the Chicago Park District's Theatre on the Lake In the Works project, with support from Chicago Dramatists. Previous stagings include Goodman Theatre’s New Stages Festival (2018) and Northeastern Illinois University’s thINKtank Series, co-produced with Teatro Vista (2024).

Chicago Premiere

Eureka Day

By Jonathan Spector

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

February – March 2026

Venue TBA

At Berkeley’s progressive Eureka Day School, consensus governs every decision. But when a mumps outbreak causes conflict over vaccinations and public health, the school’s ideals are put to the test. This satire explores misinformation, personal freedom, and the difficulty of agreeing on facts.

Production History:

Premiered at Aurora Theatre Company (2018), with later productions Off-Broadway (2019), at London’s Old Vic (2022), and Broadway via Manhattan Theatre Club (2024).

Awards: Winner of the 2025 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play. Nominated for five 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play.

Chicago Premiere

An Enemy of the People

By Henrik Ibsen

A new version by Amy Herzog

Directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson

May – June 2026

TimeLine Theatre’s New Home, 5035 N. Broadway, Chicago

When a doctor in a small Norwegian town discovers that the local spa is contaminated, he tries to warn the public. But civic leaders—and his own brother—work against him to protect the town’s economy. This adaptation of Ibsen’s classic asks what happens when telling the truth comes at great personal cost.

Production History: Premiered on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre in 2024, directed by Sam Gold and featuring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli.

Awards: Winner of the 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. Nominated for a Tony Award.

