Drury Lane Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Wonder and amazement abound! Drury Lane Theatre announces casting for its Regional Premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, featuring Chicago resident Audrey Edwards and Warrenville native Natalie Galla sharing the title role. With book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and orchestrations and additional music by Chris Nightingale, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is directed and choreographed by Mitch Sebastian and runs April 26 June 23, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Based on the beloved novel, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the tale of a precocious 5-year-old girl with exceptional talents. Facing a family that does not appreciate her and a headmistress who does not appreciate any child, bookworm Matilda befriends her teacher, Miss Honey, who recognizes and appreciates Matilda's extraordinary personality. The school's headmistress, Miss Trunchbull believes children should be seen and not heard, and views Matilda as a rule breaker and Trunchbull just loves thinking up new punishments for those who break the rules. Armed with her powers and wise beyond her years, Matilda is more than ready to end Trunchbull's reign of terror. Tied for the most Olivier Awards in history, including Best New Musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical won five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.

The cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical includes Audrey Edwards and Natalie Galla in the title role of Matilda as well as Eben K. Logan (Miss Honey), Sean Fortunato (Miss Trunchbull), Jackson Evans (Mr. Wormwood), Stephanie Gibson (Mrs. Wormwood), and Linda Bright Clay (Mrs. Phelps). The ensemble of children includes Nathaniel Buescher, Saige Chaseley, Andrea Crisp, Anna Fox, Carter Graf, Nolan Maddox, Patrick Scott McDermott, Bailey Mosbacher, Lilliana Rene Renteria, Ava Tommasone, and Joshua Zingerman. The adult ensemble includes Alex Benoit, Lydia Burke, Andrea Collier, Lexis Danca, Evan C. Dolan, Annie Jo Ermel, Austin Ryan Hunt, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Andrew MacNaughton, Liam Quealy, and Casey Sanders.

The creative team includes Roberta Duchak (Music Director), Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Theresa Ham (Costume Designer), Driscoll Otto (Lighting and Projections Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Miguel Armstrong (Wig Designer), and Kate DeVore (Dialect Coach). Larry Baker is the Production Stage Manager.

Box Office: 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, 630.530.0111, Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

The 2019/2020 season will include two award-winning Regional Theatre premieres the imaginative Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (April 26 June 23, 2019), based on the beloved novel, and the beautifully captivating Gershwin musical An American in Paris (January 31 March 29, 2020). The thrilling season also includes Agatha Christie's edge-of-your-seat murder mystery And Then There Were None (July 12 September 1, 2019); the revival of the exhilarating The Color Purple (September 13 November 3, 2019), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel; and the magical musical for all ages Mary Poppins (November 15 January 19, 2020).

Subscriptions for the 2019/2020 Season are priced from $172 to $203.50 and are currently on sale. Subscribers receive special offers on dining, flexible ticket exchanges, and early notification and priority seating for added events and concerts. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

The performance schedule for all productions during the 2019/2020 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Student group tickets start as low as $35 and Senior Citizens start at $45 for matinees. Dinner and show packages are also available. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre box office at 630.530.0111 or TicketMaster at 800.745.3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.





