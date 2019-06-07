Drew's On Halsted Celebrates Gay Pride Week With Cabaret June 23-29

As Drew's on Halsted's new Entertainment Director, Russ Goeltenbodt has created an exciting musical lineup for Gay Pride Week.

The week starts off on Sunday, June 23rd at 8pm with the Feathered Beaus. Made up of Kylie Bear, Olin, Kiki and Dustin, the Beaus sing the gambit of music styles from blues to jazz to showtunes to pop. They do it with style, sassiness, humor and dazzling vocal harmonies. There is a $15 cover and $15 dollar drink/food minimum.

On Monday, June 24 at 8pm will be Lakeside Pride Cabaret. There will be a $15 charge and $15 drink/food minimum. Tuesday, June 25th, 8pm, the new Open Mic with hosts Russ Goeltenbodt and keyboardist Mark Burnell kicks off at 8pm. There is no cover charge only a $15 food/drink minimum

Wednesday, June 26 at 8pm, Russ Goeltenbodt returns for the 10th consecutive month of his enormously successful Cabaret Night. Produced by Denise Tomasello Entertainment, the evening will feature Chicago favorite Russ Goeltenbodt and special guests Windy City Gay Idol winner Trish Keporos and Carla Gordon, supported by acclaimed music director Mark Burnell.

Thursday, June 27 at 8pm is Pam Peterson and the Diva Sisters. There is a $15 cover charge and a $15 food/drink minimum.

Saturday, June 29 at 8:30 caps off the week with the exiting return of Chicago's Queen of Cabaret Denise Tomasello in Back to Boystown. Denise was one of Boystown's most beloved and popular performers at the former Gentry. Denise will be joined by the dynamic Nick Sula Trio. Due to the importance of this event, and as with every Denise Tomasello performance, this engagement will quickly sell-out. Make your reservations early because you do not want to miss this show. There will be special tiered seating and dinner packages available. Dinner and show seating-tiered packages range from $45-$35, while show only seating-tiered tickets range from $25-10 plus a $20 food/drink minimum. Reservations are made for this show only by calling 773-726-7839.

Reservations for Drew's on Halsted are strongly recommended by calling 773-244-9191 (except Ms. Tomasello's performance). You can also visit DrewsOnHalsted.com. There will be special announcements of guest entertainers and exciting musical events at Drew's on Halsted in the coming months.

MWe are excited to announce that Russ Goeltenbodt has been named Entertainment Director for Drew's on Halsted. In a few short months, Russ has brought back a supper club experience that had all but disappeared from the Chicago scene. Each month, with ever growing audiences, Russ has invited special musical guest performers, giving artists a chance to showcase their art and restaurant goers the opportunity to see and hear Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gem's. Moving forward, Russ will be booking more exciting entertainers in the coming months.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try. And they have now added the monthly Cabaret Night with Russ Goeltentbodt to their menu.

Russ has been a mainstay on the Chicago music scene for years. From his days of singing at Gentry on Rush, State and Halsted, to Monday Night Live at Petterino's, and Davenport's Piano Bar. He also currently sings at St. Gertrude's in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Russ has had four, highly-acclaimed, sold-out concerts at The Skokie Theatre: Let's Hear It For The Goy, Oy to The World, My Goyfriend's Back to the recent No Foolin', which also marked his debut at the cabaret of Davenport's Piano Bar. He has also performed at many Chicago Cabaret Professional events, benefit concerts and has been invited to sing at many private events.





