Dr. L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti to Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

Bollywood is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the Hard Rock Live concert venue will host a performance by Indian musical legends Dr. L. Subramaniam, famously referred to as the "God of Indian Violin," alongside his wife, the beloved playback and classical singer Kavita Krishnamurti. Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Bollywood & Beyond: Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr. L. Subramaniam go on sale on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Global violin icon Dr. L. Subramaniam, is the world's leading authority on Indian classical music and violin, having performed for more than 65 years now and has won the hearts of every listener with the elegance and virtuosity of his style. He performed his first concert when he was 6 years old and received the best violinist prize from the President of India H.E. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan for winning the All-India Radio national competition when he was 16. At the age of 25, he was honored with the title 'Violin Chakravarti' from the Governor of Madras H.E. K K Shah and the doyen of Carnatic music Sri Chembai Vaidyanathan Bhagavathar. His father and guru Prof V. Lakshminaryana and mother L. Seethalakshmi were the driving forces behind him and the reason he chose a life in music.

Undoubtedly one of the favorites of the critics and the masses, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam's singing career reads like a fairy tale. Her exquisite and mellifluous voice, wide range and, versatility to sing different styles and types of songs has put her in a unique place amongst singers and she has been quoted as a "melody queen" by leading critics and connoisseurs alike. Although primarily a playback singer, Kavita has not allowed herself to be limited. She has sung with orchestras as a soloist, she has collaborated with Western artists from the Jazz, Popular and Classical fields. For his exceptional musical talents Dr. Subramaniam has received several global awards including Padmashri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2025 by government of India. Kavita Krishnamurti has been recipient of several global awards including Padma Shri in 2005 by government of India.

In addition to the breathtaking performances, there is a special VIP pre-concert dinner. Guests can enjoy authentic Indian cuisine catered by Gaylord Fine Indian Cuisine in Schaumburg. Tickets for the dinner are also available through Ticketmaster. The doors for the dinner open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the VIP dinner start at $223.80 (Ticketmaster All In Pricing) and include a concert ticket.

Tickets for Bollywood & Beyond: Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr. L. Subramaniam go on sale on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $66.85 (Ticketmaster All In Pricing). This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m.

