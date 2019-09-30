Donterrio Johnson to Perform POUNDING NAILS IN THE FLOOR WITH MY FOREHEAD

Hundo4U Productions has announced its two-night engagement of Eric Bogosian's POUNDING NAILS IN THE FLOOR WITH MY FOREHEAD, a modern classic from New York's underground scene that will be making its Chicago premiere in this production. This work by the author of such plays as TALK RADIO, SUBURBIA and GRILLER, is a series of 12 monologues by 12 different men who are all unhappy with the way they feel society has left them behind. VARIETY called it "a funny, frightening glimpse of the not-so-quiet but nonetheless desperate lives that Americans in (Bogosian's) world endure." Jeff Award winning actor and Pride Films and Plays artistic associate Donterrio Johnson will explore these twelve personalities, each bubbling and scratching at the seams of social unrest.

The social strata depicted in the play range from the Baby-Boomers to the 80s punk-rock and hip-hop explosion of New York in this dirty, dangerous and dazzling one-man show.

The stage is set against a lively backdrop of collaged video and audio installations, designed by Carl Wahlstrom and Zach Guyette, interweaving the images, histories and ideologies that are embedded within the American televised subconscious, which is consumed and shared at great speed. This two-night engagement will be held at The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, on October 16th and 30th, 7:30pm. For tickets, visit www.Hundo4uproductions.com

Bogosian writes in the introduction to the play, "We float in a matrix of billions of image fragments, sound bites, plot-lines, news reports and ad copy. An endless stream of voices speaks to us - day in, day out, week in, week out.

Add to this the avalanche of attitude from every direction: comedians, talk shows, hit songs, interviews, speeches, reports, 'specials' and on and on and on... Millions think together and dream together. Slowly but surely, millions go mad together."

Photo by Greg Stephen Reigh





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You