Digital Lottery Announced for AMERICAN GIRL LIVE

Broadway In Chicago announces there will be a digital lottery and rush tickets for AMERICAN GIRL LIVE. This new production will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited two-week engagement April 30 through May 12, 2019.

The digital lottery will begin April 29 at 9AM, and 26 tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. In addition, a limited number of day-of-show rush tickets will be offered for each performance at $35 each. These will be available at all performances of the run for purchase in-person at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower box office beginning when the box office opens daily. Seat locations vary per performance for the digital lottery and day-of show tickets.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

Visit www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/american-girl-live

Follow the link "Click here for details and to enter the lottery"

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, patrons can pick up tickets at the Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited two-week engagement April 30 to May 12 no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

DIGITAL LOTTERY ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All lottery prices include a $3.50 facility fee. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL LIVE

In AMERICAN GIRL LIVE, a new, original, 90-minute musical that celebrates the power of girls and strength of friendship, audiences join five spunky campers and their fearless counselor at Camp American Girl, an overnight camp in the North Woods. Overcoming fears and obstacles along the way to having the summer of their lives, these brave campers rely on wisdom and advice delivered by Rebecca, Maryellen, Julie, Nanea, Luciana, and Melody - the beloved American Girl dolls they've brought along to camp - who inspire audiences in surprising and delightful-musical numbers, each reflecting their historical eras. Empowered by the stories and conviction of their American Girls, the campers learn that they can overcome anything and achieve their dreams, so long as they stay true to themselves and support one another!

GIRL LIVE is a creative collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment. The original production is currently in development by producer Simone Gianfrancesco (Lifetime's Bring It! Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, John Cleese and Eric Idle Live), with Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue Live, Rated P...For Parenthood) as writer, Gina Rattan (Matilda, Billy Elliot, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) attached to direct, Emily Chiu (Apollo, Keaton and the Whale), Meg Zervoulis (Mean Girls, The Prom) and Britt Bonney (Orfeh & Andy Karl's Legally Bound, Girlfriend) as co-composers.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You