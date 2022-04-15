Destinos, 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Will Return in September

Destinos, 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Chicago's citywide international festival bringing together and showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America, will return, live and in-person, September 15-October 16, 2022.

For five weeks this fall, Destinos will give Chicagoans and visitors to the city the chance to experience a rich, diverse multitude of Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances presented at marquee venues downtown, neighborhood storefront theaters and cultural institutions throughout the Chicago area.

"Do not miss the fifth annual Destinos," said CLATA Executive Director Myrna Salazar. "Vibrant solo performances, spoken word, and large scale productions from Chicago and U.S. Latino companies, plus visiting artists and productions from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Latin America, will all be on display on Chicago's top stages, each celebrating the Latino experience."

Stay tuned later this spring for the initial Destinos line-up. Until then, visit clata.org for more information and to sign up for CLATA's weekly e-newsletter. Also, follow Destinos at @latinotheater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to receive first notice of all festival events.

Destinos is produced by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), a transformative cultural engine helping drive the city's local Latino theater community to international prominence.

CLATA was founded in 2016 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization by Myrna Salazar and Chicago's three most prominent Latino arts organizations: the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), the International Latino Cultural Center (ILCC), and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA).

For more, visit clata.org or call (312) 631-3112.

CLATA gratefully acknowledges ongoing support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Joyce Foundation, Ford Foundation, Walder Foundation, Arts Work Fund, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, Illinois Humanities, Shubert Foundation, a CityArts grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Illinois Arts Council Agency, National Endowment for the Arts, Wintrust, Allstate, ComEd and Comcast/Xfinity.