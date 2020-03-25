Deeply Rooted Postpones GOSHEN

Due to the mandated restrictions on public gatherings, and with the health and safety of our audiences, artists and supporters in mind, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater has made the difficult decision to postpone the world premiere of GOSHEN, our collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning gospel musician Donald Lawrence and Broadway in Chicago scheduled May 22-31 at the Broadway Playhouse.



DRDT hopes to announce rescheduled production dates as soon as possible. For those who'd like a sample of what they can look forward to when the production comes to life, a short excerpt from the preview DRDT presented during our December 2019 "Reaffirmed/Reimagined" performances is available below (also on our general Vimeo page: vimeo.com/drdt).



DRDT will share information about our programs, including the Emerging Artists Ensemble, Youth Ensemble, Mature H.O.T. Women classes, Summer Dance Intensive, and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater fall season, as soon as possible.



If you would like to make a donation to support our programs, please visit our website, deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You