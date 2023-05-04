Dax J, Cassy & More Join 2023 ARC Music Festival Lineup

ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has announced the artist additions for its 2023 edition taking place September 1-3 at Union Park. After expanding to three days for the first time last year, ARC heads into its third year firmly rooted as a fan-favorite in the global festival circuit, continuing to bring in internationally renowned talent to the birthplace of house music.

ARC's phase two lineup additions include Monnom Black label head and UK selector Dax J, vocal-driven minimal techno veteran Cassy, emergent UK act Schak, and global afro house talent Shimza, plus industrial techno powerhouse Sara Landry, pioneering house producer Kevin Knapp, groove-heavy UK tech house producer Iglesias, and a live set by David Castellani. Local Chicago favorites have also been added to the bill including house music veterans Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn along with a live set from legendary group Phuture (DJ Pierre, Spanky, and Herb J). Rising acts Eskuche and Tara Brooks along with regional support acts round out the phase two additions.

These additions join an already stacked 2023 ARC lineup replete with internationally renowned names in house, techno, and beyond. This includes the likes of ARC mainstay Eric Prydz who returns this year with his iconic HOLO show, Adam Beyer who also makes his individual return following last year's monumental back to back with Prydz' Cirez D alias, titanic Afterlife leaders Tale Of Us, and the homecoming of John Summit for his first festival headline set in Chicago.

Chicago icons and house music architects Derrick Carter, Gene Farris, Collette, DJ Heather, and DJ Lady D fall in line alongside techno stalwart Hiroko Yamamura and Detroit pioneers Carl Craig, Moodymann, and DJ Minx.

Additional highlights include Grammy Award-winning South African artist Black Coffee, unifying musical figure The Blessed Madonna, South Korea's music-fashion globetrotter Peggy Gou, the energetic party leader FISHER, German FCKNG SERIOUS label head Boris Brejcha, Innervisions label heads Dixon and Âme, and the return of legendary UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim following last year's Elrow stage triumph.

Modern house favorites will be in full force starting with Brazilian breakouts Vintage Culture and Mochakk, Knee Deep label boss Hot Since 82, Trick founder Patrick Topping, Spanish standouts Wade and Dennis Cruz, the smooth styling Loco Dice, the hometown return of Repopulate Mars owner Lee Foss, UK house export Sam Divine, and Grammy-nominated Saved Records owner Nic Fanciulli. Also among the billing is groove-heavy house duo Walker & Royce, Turkish-Italian DJ Carlita, Parisian icon Chloé Caillet, and Elrow resident Toni Varga.

ARC has also enlisted global techno heavy hitters including multifaceted Russian selector Nina Kraviz, N:S:DA label head Anfisa Letyago, Italian DJ and producer Ilario Alicante, and emerging star Eli Brown. For an eclectic mix of styles look no further than the forward-thinking curations of Boys Noize, while progressive house sensations Miss Monique and Cristoph, and hybrid techno producer Kevin de Vries dip into the more melodic flavors.

ARC's lineup also includes unique back to back sets taking place throughout the weekend including Fisher b2b Loco Dice b2b Nic Fanciulli, Mall Grab b2b KETTAMA, Cristoph b2b Franky Wah, Hiroko Yamamura b2b DJ Minx, Carlita b2b Chloé Caillet, Ilario Alcante b2b Dennis Cruz, Dixon x Âme, Lee Foss b2b Gene Farris, and Carl Craig b2b Moodymann.

Global house and techno fans will be treated to an immersive journey at ARC, with curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. From the industrial setting of the Grid stage to the outrageousness of Spain's Elrow, the deeper sounds of the Expansions stage, and a new fourth stage spotlighting international and national acts alongside the Midwest's top talent.

Spanish party outfit Elrow will make its return to ARC, again announcing its presence as its only festival stage takeover in the USA this year. Known for its renowned psychedelic production and outrageous surprises, Elrow's signature stage design, performers and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.

These efforts will be led by the Auris Presents team who bring decades of unique event experience and curation across their independent endeavors. ARC fans will also be treated to intimate afterparties across Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, Cermak Hall, PRYSM, Concord Music Hall, and more.

In a short span of just three years, ARC has already cemented its legacy as an event uniting scenes and connecting communities from around the world in a way that feels distinct to the creative history of Chicago. By shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Chicago house music and bridging the genre's local and global pioneers with the next generation of world-class artists, ARC continues to expand its trajectory as a leading name in the global scene.

General tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

ARC Music Festival 2023 Phase Two Lineup (A-Z)

National

Cassy

David Castellani (Live)

Dax J

Eskuche

Iglesias

Kevin Knapp

Mike Dunn

Phuture (Live)

Sara Landry

Schak

Shimza

Tara Broooks

Terry Hunter

Regional

Akki

Dalton Taylor

Eliana

Henry Brooks

Hotpretty

Inphinity

Jeilah

Lowki

Nuran

Portals & Parachutes

Xovi

ARC Music Festival 2023 Phase One Lineup (A-Z):

Adam Beyer

Âme

Anfisa Letyago

Black Coffee

The Blessed Madonna

Boris Brejcha

Boys Noize

Carlita

Carl Craig

Chloé Caillet

Collette

Cristoph

Dennis Cruz

Derrick Carter

Dixon

DJ Heather

DJ Lady D

DJ Minx

Dombresky

Eli Brown

Eric Prydz presents HOLO

Fatboy Slim

FISHER

Fleur Shore

Franky Wah

Gene Farris

Hiroko Yamamura

Hot Since 82

Ilario Alicante

James Hype

John Summit

KETTAMA

Kevin de Vries

Kyle Walker

Lee Foss

Loco Dice

Mall Grab

Miss Monique

Mochakk

Moodymann

Nic Fanciulli

Nina Kraviz

Patrick Topping

Peggy Gou

Sam Divine

Tale Of Us

Themba

Tinlicker

Toni Varga

Vintage Culture

Wade

Walker & Royce