Daryl Nitz to Celebrate Elgin Pride Day with the DARYL NITZ & FRIENDS SHOW in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elgin fasten your seat belts as Chicago's After Dark Award-winning entertainer Daryl Nitz celebrates Elgin Pride Day with the Daryl Nitz & Friends show. Celebrate Elgin Pride with Daryl Nitz as he brings his own brand of musical entertainment to The Hemmens Theatre in the Round (lower level),45 Symphony Way , Elgin on Saturday, June 7, at 6:30pm.

Performing songs from Broadway, pop, jazz, and blues, Daryl combines requests, audience participation and outrageous standup comedy. Add in his many vocal impressions that include Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Carol Channing, Billie Holiday and even Edith Bunker, his spontaneous, zany antics makes for one wild entertainment experience. Andrew Blenderman will be wearing multiple fabulous hats for this show as he will be serving as pianist, singing and musical directing this special concert that will feature special guests Judy McLaughlin Rossignuolo-Rice, Bernard Rice, Jill Herrera, and Mark Grayson joining in the merriment.

Daryl Nitz has strong ties to the Elgin community. From his birth at the old Sherman Hospital, to attending Gifford Elementary School, then going onto Abbot Jr. High, where he was class president in 1979. Graduating Larkin High, in 1982, where he was also class president in 1981, Daryl performed in their production of Carousel. He attended Elgin Community College and began singing at Emmanuel Baptist Church on St Charles Street.

A master showman, Daryl Nitz is one of Chicagoland's most sought-after nightclub entertainers. He has been featured in New Yorks' Cabaret Magazine, WGN TV, NBC 5 Chicago, and WGN Radio. He has performed at the Park West, Le Piano, the Royal George, Steppenwolf Theater, Naperville's Crossroads Theater, Set 'Em Up Joe's, Puszch Studios and The Mercury Theater. He was also a featured performer at the first Chicago Cabaret Convention in 2002. Daryl's one-man shows have been performed to critical and audience acclaim and his "Jazz Legends Live" was named "One of the Ten Best of the Year" by Cabaret Scenes and After Dark Chicago. Daryl has also produced, directed and scripted successful cabaret shows for many of Chicago's top musical performers, as well as the SRO theatrical production of "Explicit Lyrics," which has played at the Artistic Home Chicago and Bailiwick Theatre.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds