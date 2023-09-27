DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Comes to UIS Performing Arts Center Next Year

Disney Concerts announced that Disney Princess - The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city run kicking off March 5 in Memphis, TN. Tickets on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, September 27th. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 29th at 10 a.m. at Click Here. Tickets are $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50 and available at Click Here.



The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman ('Jasmine' in Broadway's Aladdin, Wicked), Syndee Winters ('Nala' in Broadway's The Lion King, Hamilton), and Anneliese Van Der Pol (Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Disney Channel star of "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home"), as well as Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees).



Since its debut in Saudi Arabia and its inaugural US tour throughout the 2021-2022 season, Disney Princess - The Concert will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand. Additionally, Disney Princess - The Concert has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.



As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Just Around the Riverbend," and "How Far I'll Go." The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney's greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.



Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party(r), which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.