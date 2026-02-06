DINOSAUR DIMENSIONS EXPEDITION To Visit Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition will visit the Raue Center for the Arts for a one-day family performance. The production features animatronic dinosaurs and a science-themed storyline designed for young audiences. The event will take place in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Raue Center for the Arts will present Dinosaur Dimensions Expedition on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. The family-oriented live performance combines animatronic dinosaurs, multimedia design, and interactive storytelling.

The production features large-scale dinosaur animatronics, including an eight-foot-tall Dilophosaurus that moves through the stage area and a Brachiosaurus with a neck extending more than 24 feet from backstage. Additional dinosaur figures appear throughout the performance, including puppets, over-the-shoulder designs, and walking creatures that move among the audience.

Set within a “Jungle Laboratory” environment, the show incorporates scenery with props, foliage, and multimedia elements, along with special effects and science-based demonstrations. A cast of onstage performers guides the audience through a fast-paced narrative that includes a robotic dinosaur and interactive moments designed to engage children and adults.

“This is more than a show—it’s an immersive journey where kids and adults alike can experience the thrill of dinosaurs up close,” said Justin Wellington, managing director of the Raue Center for the Arts. “We can’t wait to see families roar with excitement!”

Tickets are priced at $24 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. RaueNOW members may purchase tickets starting at $14 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. All ticket prices include a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee will be applied per order.

Tickets are available online through rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Raue Center box office located at 26 North Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois.