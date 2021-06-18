DESERT ROCK Pays Tribute To California Rock At Raue Center For The Arts 

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome "DESERT ROCK" to the stage. Don't miss this incredible show that pays homage to the California Rock sound from Joshua Tree to Laurel Canyon at 7 p.m. on July 17, 2021!

"The music being celebrated in the upcoming Desert Rock show is one of amazing craftsmanship. The Artists assembled from some of Chicago's finest bands form a tight ensemble that recreates the music that David Geffen championed. " Richard Kuranda CEO and AD , RC.

SoundTracks of a Generation presents an homage to those who, in the late 60's & early 70's, pioneered a whole new genre of American music fusing Folk, Rock & Country. An evening of music compiled from the most successful singer/songwriters who brought a fresh new sound heard on radio and home turntables all across America including Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Joni Mitchell and from songwriters like Tom Waits, JD Souther, Warren Zevon, and more.

The show kicks off with songs from Laurel Canyon favorites like The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, and Loggins & Messina. The second set includes songs from the roster of Asylum records Artists and the TRIO of Linda Ronstadt, Emmy Lou Harris, and Dolly Parton, then closing with a rousing Eagles farewell song.

"We're thrilled to present another exciting Live Concert Rockumentary, performed with a compelling narrative sharing the stories behind the music and a fresh multimedia show!" says Soundtracks of a Generation's producer Doug James. "Two hours of music history from three original American musical genres that became one. Faithfully recreating from its beginning, that California Country Rock sound we call... Desert Rock!"

Tickets to "Desert Rock" are $25 ($17.50 for members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.