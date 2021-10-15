DEAD RINGER FOR DEAD SINGERS Benefit Announced for American Blues Theater, October 29

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces Dead Ringers for Dead Singers, a costume party with live entertainment to benefit American Blues Theater. The event will be held live on October 29, 2021 at the American Blues Theater rehearsal space, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 128, or by Zoom.

Featuring cocktails, prizes and live music from beyond the graves with musical host "Bloody Holly" (Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson) and featuring performances by Ensemble Members and Artistic Affiliates. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, and prizes will be awarded for those who dress as their favorite musicians from beyond the grave.

Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "After nearly a decade of our annual fundraiser GutterBall, this year we're retiring our bowling shoes and putting together our best tribute costumes for Dead Ringers for Dead Singers! This fundraiser is led by the artists of American Blues in support of their artistic home. And thanks to the generosity of the Queen of Hearts, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000."

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3103. The cocktail and costume reception will begin at 6pm. Live performances, available live and in-person or by Zoom will begin at 7:00pm. Live performances will be broadcast to patrons who choose the Zoom option.

Masks must be worn at the event and proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination is required. Exceptions to proof of vaccinations can be made with negative COVID-19 tests. American Blues Theater's safety protocols ae available here: https://americanbluestheater.com/2021/09/29/health-safety/