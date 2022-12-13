Creative Root Announces 2023 Summer Theatre Camps
Spend your summer with Creative Root where campers are encouraged to be their best, silliest, and most creative selves!
Each session, campers will learn how to collectively build a story and bring it to life in a culminating performance, all while making new friends! Creative Root believes there's a creative spark in all of us just waiting to blossom!
Week One: The Fundamentals
During the first week of camp, the focus is on building the ensemble, making new friends, theater games and exercises, an introduction to the actor's tools, and the basics of acting. We'll investigate the world of a story and its characters, explore scriptwriting with writing prompts and develop an original script together.
Weeks Two & Three: Putting It All Together
The second week brings the story to life through rehearsals and design elements focusing on props, costumes, and shaping what the world looks like. As we work through the week, we'll rehearse scenes for our final performance video to be shared with families and friends. The awesome part about summer camp is that each camp experience is unique to its ensemble and how they envision their story together!
JUNE 26 - AUGUST 4, 2023 (Ages 4-16) Mondays through Fridays
SESSION 1-GREEKING OUT! ZEUS THE MIGHTS & PERCY JACKSON
SESSION 2-FARMYARD CLASSICS! CHARLOTTE'S WEB & FANTASTIC MR. FOX
SESSION 3-SPRIGS & SPROUTS! THE GRUFFALO & JR. ACTING INTENSIVE
Program Fees: $300 to $900, Early Bird Discount $75, if you register by April 14.
FULL CAMP INFORMATION
Session 1: June 26-July 14, 2023 (no camp on July 3 & 4)-Greeking Out!
Mondays-Fridays, 9-3pm
Ages: 6-9 -Zeus the Mighty
Ages: 10-14- Percy Jackson
Three Weeks: $900, Early Bird $825
Early Bird $75 Discount Automatically Applied if you register by April 14, 2023
Session 2: July 17-28, 2023 -Farmyard Classics!
Mondays-Fridays, 9-3pm
Ages: 6-9 -Charlotte's Web
Ages: 10-14- Fantastic Mr. Fox
Two Weeks: $700, Early Bird $625
Early Bird $75 Discount Automatically Applied if you register by April 14, 2023
Session 3: July 31-August 4, 2023-Sprouts & Sprigs!
Junior Acting Intensive: The Fundamentals (Ages 11-16)
Monday-Friday, 930-1230pm
One Week: $375, Early Bird $300
Early Bird $75 Discount Automatically Applied if you register by April 14, 2023
Explore-a-story-dom-The Gruffalo (Ages 4-6)
Monday-Friday, 930-1230pm
One Week: $300, Early Bird $225
Early Bird $75 Discount Automatically Applied if you register by April 14, 2023
REGISTRATION OPENS JANUARY 2023: www.creativerootdepaul.com
QUESTIONS: email creativeroot@depaul.edu or call 773-325-5000
Please note that discounts cannot be combined. Additional discounts will become available for DePaul faculty/staff/students as well as for families registering siblings after the close of our early bird discount on April 14.
