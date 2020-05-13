Connective Theatre Company Presents PLAY(S) AT HOME: A GREEN THEATRE FESTIVAL Streaming Now

In this time of isolation, Connective Theatre Company hopes to inspire, motivate, and connect people from across the world through a virtual reading of short plays.

PLAY(S) AT HOME: A GREEN THEATRE FESTIVAL focuses on the topic of nature and the environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing issues ranging from the effects of stay-at-home orders on the environment and desires to experience nature in quarantine to issues of environmental justice.

This production also includes talkbacks with expert consultants from People for Community Recovery and Enweave Sustainability Solutions. This festival is a follow up to PLAY(S) AT HOME, A VIRTUAL FESTIVAL created by CTC in the first weeks of the Illinois stay-at-home order. Both festivals are currently available for viewing at connectivetheatrecompany.com and are free.


