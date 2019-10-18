Connective Theatre Company Presents ME TOO MONOLOGUES

Nine artists will share their experiences as survivors of sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and gender-based discrimination in Connective Theatre Company's ME TOO MONOLOGUES, to be performed October 24 - 26 at Awakenings, 4001 N. Ravenswood, Chicago.

The monologues and group pieces were written by the cast through a series of writing workshops conducted in partnership with Awakenings, which is an arts organization dedicated to making visible the artistic expression of survivors of sexual violence. These pieces were brought together to create a performance of healing, empowerment, and empathy.

The performances will be free, and seats will be available on a first-come, first served basis. Donations will be gladly accepted, and all donations will be given to Awakenings.

ME TOO MONOLOGUES

Written and performed by the cast

Directed by Leah Huskey

Awakenings, 4001 N. Ravenswood

October 24 -26, 2019 - 7:30 pm

Tickets: free, on a first-come, first seated basis. Audiences are advised to arrive early.

Donations, gladly accepted, will be given to Awakenings.

More info available at www.connectivetheatrecompany.com





