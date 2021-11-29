Community Life Church Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Community Life presents A Christmas Carol from December 9th through December 12th, 2021.

A Christmas Carol is a beautiful adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. It is adapted and directed by Carter Thomas.

A Christmas Carol, follows an old Christmas-hating miserly business man, Ebenezer Scrooge. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts, his late business partner Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. They show him that redemption is possible while still on earth. The show is woven together with over a dozen beautiful classic Christmas carols.

The story will take a deeper look at how one must accept happiness and community into their lives. It's simple rustic aesthetic creates an authentic production, unlike others.

Stuart James Galbraith stars as Scrooge alongside Kara Gibson as Christmas Past and Kelly Flynn as Bob Cratchit. Joining them are Kai Fink, Stephanie Davis, Bowie Bundlie, Tiffany Brevard, Calista Ruiz, Tyler Stouffer, Katie Polley, Madi Davis, Calvin Davis, Trenton Muroaka, Chris Gomez, Catherine Last, Sara Novak, Natalie Last, Kyle Kelley, Rebecca Thomas, Bradley Bundlie, Greg Hardash, Elizabeth Last, Kate Ponzio, Bridget Pugliese, Dan Nufer and Nick Mizrahi.

The creative team includes Director Carter Thomas, Assistant Director Rebecca Thomas, Music Director Steven Applegate, Choreographer Paul Reid, Stage Manager Tracey Thomas, Production Coordinator Kelly Flynn, and Costume Designer Shon LeBlanc.

Reserve tickets now at https://madeforcommunity.com/christmas or call (818) 249-5832 . This is a family friendly show. All ages are encouraged to attend.