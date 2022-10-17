Comedy Icons Steve Martin & Martin Short Come to The Chicago Theatre June 4, 2023

Steve Martin and Martin Short will return to The Chicago Theatre with their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" tour on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21 at 10:00am CT.



Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" redefines comedy in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015. In 2017, the duo performed their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation" at The Chicago Theatre.



Tickets to "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" at The Chicago Theatre will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM CT on Friday October 21 via www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Chicago Theatre box office on Saturday, October 22.