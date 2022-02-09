Comedian “Uncle Lar” Returns To Metropolis For An Evening With Larry Reeb And Friends 

Metropolis fan favorite "Uncle Lar" brings his wise-cracking humor to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre for An Evening with Larry Reeb and Friends March 25, 2022.



Known as "Uncle Lar", Larry Reeb is the wise-cracking, wacky relative everyone knows. Like any concerned relative, "Uncle Lar' wants to help, so, in his own way he does, or at least tries. "Uncle Lar" gives tips on everything from dating, to driving, to children. "Uncle Lar" has been voted Chicago Comedian of the year, twice. He has won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival, the Dubuque 10K festival, and he was a finalist in the Great American Comedy Festival. "Uncle Lar" has appeared on Billy Gardell presents Road Dogs; HBO Opening night at Rodney's, hosted by Rodney Dangerfield; NBC's Last Comic Standing; and has made numerous appearances on the Bob and Tom radio show.



With special guest, Michelle Krajecki! A native Chicagoan, Michelle performs all over the Midwest and beyond. She has traveled and is a core member of The High Fiber Comedy Show, The Three Doe Show, 2 and 1/2 Comics and Flashback Funny Forward, a Vaudeville review. She can be seen at comedy clubs and corporate events. Her unique brand of humor has been described as 'observational', 'relatable' and 'hilarious'.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



An Evening with Larry Reeb and Friends will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.