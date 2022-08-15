Comedian Maria Bamford Returns To The Den Theatre In November

Following two sold-out engagements, The Den Theatre is pleased to welcome back comedian Maria Bamford for five stand-up performances November 17 - 19, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $67) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special! Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters. Maria was also Emmy-nominated for a guest appearance on the Netflix children's series Ask the StoryBots.

Maria is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work, including characters on Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, HouseBroken, Teenage Euthanasia, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Bob's Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and PBS's Emmy-winning series Word Girl. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Team Coco's scripted podcast Frontier Tween. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix's Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat. Other TV guest roles include Portlandia, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and a large recurring part on Hulu's Everything's Gonna Be Okay. She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic. Maria's late-night appearances include CONAN, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her 2019 interview series What's Your Ailment? deals with the various mental struggles of celebrities and is available on the Topic streaming service. She recently released the Audible Original You Are (A Comedy) Special, a semi-mock instructional book for both standup and life. Upcoming is a role in the next Judd Apatow feature The Bubble and a starring voice role on the HBO Max animation Santa, Inc.