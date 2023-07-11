Comedian Liz Miele Comes To The Den Theatre in October

The performance will take place Sunday, October 22 at 7:15pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

The Den Theatre has announced that New York City-based comedian, Liz Miele, will be performing on Sunday, October 22 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $37) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Liz Miele is a NYC comedian that has appeared on Comedy Central, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu and NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. She's been featured in The New Yorker, NY Times, Runner's World, Psychology Today and The Guardian. She has several viral videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok including jokes “Feminist Sex Positions,” "Dating Is Harder for Comedians," and "F*ck Finland" She regularly tours internationally and has four albums out including her first, “Emotionally Exhausting” which has over 3 million views on youtube, Self Help Me, which has over 1 million views on youtube and newest special “Ghost of Academic Future” premiered Sept 2022 on youtube and was listed on The New York Times, Paste Magazine and Interrobang “Best Comedy Specials of 2022” list. She's filming her next special “Murder Sheets” in Sept. Her book "Why Cats Are A**holes" was published March 2021 and she has a weekly podcast with comedian Maria Shehata called 2 Non Doctors. For more info visit her website: www.lizmiele.com

Performance schedule:

Sunday, October 22 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $37 front row VIP table seating; $33 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.





