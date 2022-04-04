Comedian John Mulaney Comes To UIS Performing Arts Center, May 18

University of Illinois Springfield & Live Nation has announced that John Mulaney's From Scratch is coming to UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 8th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $95, $75, and $55 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, April 6th, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, April 7th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive." Starting March 2022, he'll be touring with his newest hour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, February 26. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.