Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Comedian Beth Stelling to Perform at The Den Theatre This Month

Comedian Beth Stelling to Perform at The Den Theatre This Month

Stelling's one-hour stand-up special produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Nov. 18, 2022  

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Beth Stelling for an evening of stand-up on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Join Stelling as she runs her new, one-hour comedy special before filming it live in December at Dayton's The Victoria Theatre. Tickets ($20) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her one-hour stand-up special produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max. Beth was most recently an ESE on TBS' The Last O.G. Before that, she was an on-set writer on the Universal hit, Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. She also wrote on seasons 1 and 2 of Crashing for HBO (and was the on-set punch-up writer for both seasons), Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity and Sarah Silverman's Hulu show I Love You, America. Beth's half hour special currently streams in The Standups series for Netflix.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Black Ensemble Announces 2023 Season Featuring REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE Photo
Black Ensemble Announces 2023 Season Featuring REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE & More
Black Ensemble Theater’s has announced their 2023 Season of Excellence: REJUVENATION. The Season will begin with a tribute to one of the most successful groups in the history of music—the recipients of 7 Grammy Awards—Earth Wind and Fire.
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL Photo
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
What did our critic think of ELF THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL? Drury Lane Theatre's holiday production is Elf. From the opening number until the final curtain, Elf will make you feel the joy of Christmas as a child again. That's the beauty of Buddy the Elf and in large part due to the talented Ben Dow, being moved from understudy to lead, in the title role. His wide eyed expressions and sheer joy of everything, especially maple syrup, is the heart of the story. Buddy wants everyone to be happy and feel joy. We are taken into the Buddy's story at the very beginning by Santa (expertly portrayed by the spellbinding A.D. Weaver). On Buddy's journey we meet all the characters from the movie.
UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Res Photo
UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence
The UIS Performing Arts Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence.
Cast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo Theatre
BoHo Theatre will close out its 2022/2023 season with TICK, TICK…BOOM!, with music, lyrics, and book by the late Jonathan Larson, and directed by Bo Frazier. This production marks the company’s first musical since BIG FISH in 2019.

More Hot Stories For You


UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-ResidenceUIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence
November 17, 2022

The UIS Performing Arts Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence.
Cast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo TheatreCast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo Theatre
November 17, 2022

BoHo Theatre will close out its 2022/2023 season with TICK, TICK…BOOM!, with music, lyrics, and book by the late Jonathan Larson, and directed by Bo Frazier. This production marks the company’s first musical since BIG FISH in 2019.
Cast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers TheatreCast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers Theatre
November 17, 2022

Three Brothers Theatre has announced the cast of Family Holiday by resident playwright DC Cathro (Reason For Return, The Book of Merman). The upcoming production will open Friday, December 2nd and run Fridays & Saturdays through December 17th.
Comedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
November 17, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf TheatreCast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre
November 17, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted by Mahogany L. Browne and directed by Ericka Ratcliff.