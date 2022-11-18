Comedian Beth Stelling to Perform at The Den Theatre This Month

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Beth Stelling for an evening of stand-up on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Join Stelling as she runs her new, one-hour comedy special before filming it live in December at Dayton's The Victoria Theatre. Tickets ($20) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her one-hour stand-up special produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max. Beth was most recently an ESE on TBS' The Last O.G. Before that, she was an on-set writer on the Universal hit, Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. She also wrote on seasons 1 and 2 of Crashing for HBO (and was the on-set punch-up writer for both seasons), Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity and Sarah Silverman's Hulu show I Love You, America. Beth's half hour special currently streams in The Standups series for Netflix.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility.

