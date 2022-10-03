Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collaborative Arts Institute Of Chicago 2022 Fall Lieder Lounge Presents MY SISTER'S KEEPER: DUNBAR EDITIONÂ 

This recital program will be followed by a discussion panel and Q&A.Â 

Oct. 03, 2022 Â 

Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago announces the first instalment of its 2022-23 Lieder Lounge recital series, My Sister's Keeper: Dunbar Edition, which will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University beginning at 7:30pm. A second performance will be presented in partnership with the Chicago Music Association on November 20, 2022 at 4pm, held at the South Shore Cultural Center.

The My Sister's Keeper project was conceived in 2018 by a team of performing scholars as an exploration of African American women composers through the lens of African American women musicians. After presenting for national audiences via the National Association of Teachers of Singing and the National Opera Association, Drs. Minnita Daniel Cox, Alexis Davis-Hazell, MarcÃ­a Porter, and Rosalyn Wright Floyd are pleased to present the next chapter of the project: My Sister's Keeper: Dunbar Edition.

Called by Black civil rights activist and suffragist Mary Church Terrell the "poet laureate of the Negro race," Paul Laurence Dunbar was seminal in establishing the African American literary voice and sparked the flame that would later become the Harlem renaissance. His vivid imagery, brilliance with both standard English and dialect, and frequent use of the Black, American female perspective make him a favorite of African American women composers such as Florence Price, Zenobia Powell Perry, Irene Britton Smith, Betty Jackson King, and many more.

About CAIC: Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago works to make Chicago a world home for the study and performance of art song and vocal chamber music. CAIC presents performance and educational events, including the Collaborative Works Festival, the Lieder Lounge recital series, master classes, and educational workshops. Since its founding in 2010 by pianists Shannon McGinnis and Nicholas Hutchinson and tenor Nicholas Phan, CAIC has presented many of the world's leading proponents for the art song and vocal chamber music repertoire.

About the artists: Dr. Minnita Daniel-Cox, soprano is Associate Professor of Voice and Coordinator of the Voice Area at the University of Dayton. Dr. Alexis Davis-Hazell, mezzo-soprano currently serves on the faculty of The University of Alabama School of Music as Assistant Professor of Voice. Dr. MarcÃ­a Porter, soprano is a Professor of Voice at the Florida State University College of Music. Dr. Rosalyn Wright Floyd, pianist is a Professor in the Department of Music at Augusta University.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200775Â®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caichicago.org%2Ffall-lieder-lounge.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information about our November 17th Lieder Lounge, ticket prices and more.


