Collaboraction Theatre Will Welcome Families For Sunday Magic Matinees With THE MAGICAL MYSTER AJ

Collaboraction Theatre Company will present Sunday Family Magic Matinee with The Magical Myster AJ beginning November 30, offering families an early look at the company’s new home in the Kimball Arts Center at 1757 N. Kimball Ave. Performances will take place on Sundays at 1 p.m. through December 28, with no show on December 14. The hour-long event will introduce audiences to the space ahead of Collaboraction’s February 2026 grand opening.

Sacco, named “Best Magician in Chicago” by the Chicago Reader three years in a row, has performed internationally and is a founding member of Chicago Magic Lounge. His approach centers on audience participation, particularly younger attendees, and he continues to appear on children’s stages in addition to corporate and private engagements. “AJ has performed with Collaboraction at the Collaboraction Tent at Kidzapalooza for the last seven years and we are excited to welcome and grow AJ's family magic in our new space," said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley.

The performances will take place inside Collaboraction’s new 4,000-square-foot House of Belonging, which includes a 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with a café/bar. The venue is located within the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park and offers free parking, nearby street parking, and access to the 82 Kimball-Homan bus, as well as connections to the 72 North and 73 Armitage bus lines. The space is also accessible from the Kimball trailhead of The 606.

Collaboraction, a 29-year-old Chicago nonprofit theater and arts organization, creates original productions and community programs centered on equity and justice, including Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, Encounter Englewood, Crucial Conversations, Peacebook Festival, and The Light youth program. The company is a three-time Emmy Award recipient for social impact media and has been recognized for advancing inclusion in the arts. The organization will formally celebrate the opening of its new House of Belonging in February 2026.