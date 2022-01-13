Collaboraction & DuSable Museum To Present TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL

Collaboraction and The DuSable Museum of African American History are partnering to present a theatrical reading of Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, a new adaption of the trial transcript of the State of Mississippi vs. Milam and Bryant, the men who were found not guilty of murdering Emmett Till.

Collaboraction company members and playwriting duo G. Riley Mills and Willie Round co-adapted Trial in the Delta, drawing for the first time from the trial's actual courtroom transcripts, which disappeared (or were buried) for 50 years. Trial in the Delta also will be staged as an immersive reenactment of that rural Mississippi courtroom, with the audience and actors co-mingled in the theater. As a result, Trial in the Delta promises to be a new, more authentic account of one of the most monumental injustices of the U.S. legal system in the 20th century.

Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till is directed by Collaboraction company members Anthony Moseley and Dana N. Anderson. It will be presented one night only, Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. at The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. The performance will be filmed with multiple cameras for a corresponding video project.

Tickets, on sale now at collaboraction.org, are $45 for general admission, $25 for CollaborActivists and DuSable Museum members, and $15 for youth, educators, seniors, artists, activists and low income (be prepared to demonstrate eligibility onsite with business card, survey information, etc).

Trial in the Delta runs two hours and will be followed by a Crucial Conversation with the audience. This event is recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information, visit collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call (312) 226-9633.

Note: Covid-19 safety precautions will be in effect per city and state mandates. For the DuSable Museum's full Covid safety policy, along with tips for directions and parking, visit dusablemuseum.org/visitor.